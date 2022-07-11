What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy after ‘The Lady’s Gambit’?

His role in queen’s gambit gave him fame. The Serie, one of the revelations of Neflix in the year 2020he supposed for his protagonist, Anya Taylor-Joya necessary impulse for every person dedicated to acting. In queen’s gambit brings to life Beth Harmon, a child chess prodigy. Beth Harmon is a young orphan with a reserved character who takes refuge in chess. His mastery of chess will serve to turn his life around.

Anna Taylor-Joy (Miami, 1996) is the youngest of a family made up of six siblings.. Her mother has worked as a photographer and interior designer, while her father is a former international banker. His origins are mestizo, since his father is of Argentine and Scottish origin, and his mother of British and Spanish descent.. With all this, Anya at the age of 6 already spoke Spanish. The first years of her life were in Argentina. At the age of 16, already in London, she entered the world of modelingwhich would later take him to an acting agency.









Before his popularity skyrocketed thanks to the series queen’s gambitAnya Taylor-Joy has participated in several films such as The witch, Split Y Glass. His debut came at the age of 18 with the film The adventure of the vikings. A year later, in 2015, she was the protagonist of the horror film The Witchunder the direction of Robert Eggersthe first promoter of the young woman’s career in the cinematographic world. Thanks to that role, she won a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Young Actress.. In 2016 she participated in Morgan, giving life to a hybrid human. That same year he was also part of Barry, the film that chronicles the life of Barack Obama. She also grabbed a lot of spotlight in 2017 thanks to her role in Split, a psychological thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan. for that interpretation was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Rising Starin a year in which he added the Trophée Chopard at the Cannes Festival to his list of awards. In 2020 he shared the success of the series queen’s gambit with the premiere of X-MEN: The New Mutants Y emma, the film adaptation of the novel by Jane Austin. In October 2020 she was chosen for the spinoff of the movie Mad Max: Fury Road in the role of Imperator Furiosa. And already in 2021 she has starred in the psychological drama Last night in Soho Y The Northman in which it appears next to Alexander Skarsgård Y Nicole Kidman. For his performance in queen’s gambit She won an award from the Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe, both in the category of best actress in a television series.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s career began in the world of fashion. the star of Peaky Blinders She was discovered at the age of 16 in a London store by a modeling agency. The same person who started the career of Kate Moss Y Cara Delevingne, Sarah Doukas, closed the agreement between Anya Taylor-Joy and Storm Management. That origin in the world of fashion is evident in his outfits. After experimenting with Chanel, Miu Miu and Saint Lauren, she gradually shaped her style. We can see the actress with princess cut dresses, tulle, bows and lace. Her embroideries and accessories also play an important role in her chosen outfits for the red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Instagram account has more than 9 million followers. An actress with many possibilities of success in Hollywood who, despite her youth, has accumulated years of experience and roles that have catapulted her to fame, such as Beth Harmon in queen’s gambit. The young actress is a gold mine for fashion. Her big eyes and a look full of mystery are some of the charms of this acting celebrity that she has enormous potential that she must ratify in her next projects.