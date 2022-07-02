What happened to Ashley Tisdale after her success in ‘High School Musical’?

One of Disney’s most successful projects in the 2000s was nothing more and nothing less than ‘High School Musical‘, the trilogy that narrated the experience of a group of high school students in love with music. Part of the cast was made up of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel and Ashley Tisdale.

This last actress gave life to one of the most controversial characters in the saga, “Sharpay Evans”. And it is that the young millionaire lover of the pink color made her life of ‘little squares’ to “Gabriela Montes” (Vanessa Hudgens). 16 years after the launch of this story, the public wonders what happened to the most diva student of East High. Here we tell you!

In the realm of acting, Ashley Tisdale continued to participate in the Disney Channel series, “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”from the hand of Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

On the other hand, the famous released his album, “Guilty Pleasures” and, 10 years later, announced “Symptoms”a musical project of songs that showed his experience in search of self-knowledge.

At the same time, the 36-year-old actress made videos on YouTube performing songs with some friends, such as Vanessa Hudgens and Lucas Grabeel, and her husband Christopher French.

In the field of love, the actress and singer not only maintains a solid relationship of almost a decade, also welcomed their first daughter. To break the news, Tisdale showed off her baby bump in an adorable outfit alongside her husband.

After becoming a mother, Ashley Tisdale returned to pose in front of the cameras and starred in a CBS movie called “Carol’s Second Act”, in addition to the Netflix series, “Merry Happy Whatever”.

Currently Ashley Tisdale It has a community in social networks of almost 15 million followers. who follow her every day and support her in all facets of her life, as an actress, businesswoman and mother.

