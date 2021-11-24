What happened to Astrazeneca? For the CEO, the wave in the EU starts with that refusal

“The low spread of the Astrazeneca vaccine could explain the current increase in Covid-19 infections in Europe”. This was stated by CEO Pascal Soriot, a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Today program. According to the CEO of the pharmaceutical multinational, those who received the Anglo-Swedish vaccine have longer-lasting immune protection against the virus. An interpretation on which many insiders interviewed by the Guardian hold back, underlining the effectiveness of mRna vaccines in the fight against Covid.

“All vaccines are extremely effective. All of them favor the development of the full range of immunities, including neutralizing antibodies and different types of T cells, ”say the experts, disproving Soriot’s words. T cells or T lymphocytes are a group of leukocytes belonging to the lymphocyte family and play a central role in cell-mediated immunity. For Soriot, the Astrazeneca vaccine has a greater ability to activate them and ”it’s really interesting to look at the UK. There has been a large spike in infections, but not as many hospitalizations compared to other parts of Europe. In the UK our vaccine has been used to immunize older people, while in other countries it was preferred not to use this formula for them ”.

Germany was the first European country to recommend not giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 65 at the end of January, citing a lack of data on vaccine efficacy in this age group. Other European countries followed similar recommendations, including Italy, France, Poland and Sweden. The troubled history of Astrazeneca, after the news told of rare cases of thrombosis and a connection with the use of this vaccine was presumed, has generated panic among the population: many have preferred to skip the appointment with Astrazeneca, which in Europe it has been progressively shelved.

In Italy it remains recommended for over 60s and during the summer it was mainly used for second doses and the number of injections has drastically dropped. Just look at the data projected on the government platform to understand the collapse of the administration. In May of this year the daily doses administered were about 60 thousand, in August it went to 200, today there is practically no trace of them anymore.

However, Astrazeneca doses continue to circulate, including in the form of sale to the poorest countries, as part of the Covax international distribution program, which aims to have equal access to anti-Covid vaccines. The Serum Institute of India (Be), a manufacturer of Covishield, the trade name of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, has received authorization to export five million doses to four countries: Bangladesh, Nepal, Tajikistan and Mozambique. The government of Nepal has extended the coronavirus vaccination campaign to the entire population over the age of 18. Up to now, the target group criterion had been adopted. This was announced by a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Samir Kumar Adhikari, explaining that the change was made possible precisely by the fact that supplies are now regular. Canada also donated 368,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to Nepal. Saudi Arabia donated 1.5 million doses to Bangladesh. Japan, on the other hand, will supply AstraZeneca vaccines to Egypt, again through the Covax mechanism.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has decided to start making profits with the Covid vaccine: it will not sign new agreements for the supply of its non-profit vaccine, as has been the case until now. The company has already signed a series of contracts for next year that it expects to make its first direct earnings from the vaccine, but it will continue to be provided non-profit to poorer countries through the Covax program. “We started without profit to help overcome the global health crisis, but we always said we would move on to making a profit on the vaccine. It is not something we think we will make a huge profit on but the virus is becoming endemic, which means we have to learn to live with it, ”explained the CEO to motivate the choice.

Since the beginning of the year, AstraZeneca’s revenues have reached 2.2 billion thanks to the sales of the vaccine against Covid, of which 736 million in Europe, corresponding to 580 million doses sold worldwide. Unlike its rivals, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group has so far sold its serum at cost price.

The cost of sales has tripled year on year, research costs have doubled, and the group has paid $ 350 million in taxes.

CEO Pascal Soriot underlined “the strong growth in turnover and an exceptional delivery of drugs under development, with 8 in the late phase including the combination of promising antibodies in the prevention and treatment of Covid”.

In fact, the company reported about a month ago that it had obtained positive results in phase 3 clinical trials on its drug AZD7442, a cocktail of antibodies against Covid. “The addition of Alexion strengthens our commitment to bringing innovative therapies to patients around the world,” and “we expect to end the year on a solid footing, keeping to our forecasts,” added Soriot. AstraZeneca announced in mid-July that it had gotten the green light from the UK for the $ 39 billion acquisition of US biotech Alexion, a specialist in rare diseases.