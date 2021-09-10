What happened to Cameron Diaz and why didn’t she make more films? The transformation of the actress in 6 photos

Cameron Diaz, a former model and, for 2 years, also a former actress, has abandoned the world of cinema to devote herself to a lifestyle that she had apparently been waiting to dedicate herself to for some time. After a long career as a model, which began at the age of 16 for the Elle agency, with which she visited many countries around the world, at the age of 21 she approached acting. It was actually an unexpected surprise: going to the audition she was sure not to get any part, or rather, certainly not that of the female protagonist, but instead Cameron Diaz was chosen to support Jim Carrey in The Mask – From zero to myth. After a series of films well received by critics and audiences, such as comedies My best friend’s Wedding And Everyone’s crazy about Mary, was particularly acclaimed for her role in Being John Malkovich. The real turning point, however, came in 2000 with the interpretation, as the protagonist, in the first film of Charlie’s Angels.

The world behind stardom

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame named after Cameron Diaz and other starring roles in films such as The Green Hornet, Bad Teacher – A bad teacher, What to expect when you expect and in 2013 The Counselor – The attorney, directed by Ridley Scott, where he stars opposite Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt And Penélope Cruz. Five years of hiatus and then, the announcement, in 2018, of the definitive retirement from the Hollywood scene and glamor. But it seems, even if it’s no secret, that Hollywood isn’t a paradise of dreams, celebrities, autographs and red carpets. The star system can be a difficult world, but among the reasons that led Cameron Diaz to leave that universe there are also different reasons. During an interview with her friend and colleague Gwyneth Paltrow during his program Goop Health: The Sessions Diaz stated that “finally she could dedicate herself to herself, choose who to be, without being accountable to anyone“. Often it seems instead that there is nothing more beautiful than playing a character and then confronting yourself, or maybe that’s just what you want to hear.

Married to the man of her life, Benji Madden, Good Charlet rocker Cameron Diaz raises Raddix, a daughter born of a surrogate mother. Grateful to a world that has given her the opportunity to fully experience an era that she defines as one of the best, namely the 90s, she has expressed that acting is not something she misses, on the contrary she finally has time for her own well-being. , to find something that makes her feel in control of her life, that is hers alone and that can make her self-sufficient. Initially hesitant, Diaz then expressed firmly and sincerely everything that encouraged her to leave that world where she has lived since her adolescence.

Cameron Diaz: a new diva

“When you shoot, they kidnap you 12 hours a day for as long as you need them, no matter how hard it is“, Declared the actress. “There are demands that are unknown, when you are cast, on the set, everything is done for you, as if you were a child, as long as you are what they want, always, and that you organize your life around something that it’s not always what you want “. Cameron Diaz is currently pursuing a career as a businesswoman, mother and wife, all of which she has long wanted to have the time to do. By selling wines and sharing some experiences on her Instagram profile, she finally feels at peace and free, “I am a 47 year old woman and yes, I am fine and I am grateful for what it was, but above all, it is now, my life“.