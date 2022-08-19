What happened to Cameron Díaz, the highest paid actress who decided to retire from the cinema at her best moment

She was the queen of the second half of the 90s and it seemed that his wake was going to last forever: his debut in ‘The Mask’ was so overwhelming that he could choose the project he wanted. And he dribbled between thug comedies (‘There’s Something About Mary’), instant classics (‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’) and even more complex and experimental films (‘Being John Malkovich’). She voiced Fiona in ‘Shrek’, was the only woman on the ‘Any Given Sunday’ poster, became one of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and even had time to share the bill with Tom Cruise twice. Y, in 2014, it disappeared from the screens. What happened to that actress with as much talent for comedy as skills for the drama? What happened to Cameron Diaz?

The well paid

Not Julia Roberts, not Meg Ryan, not Meryl Streep: In 2013, the highest-paid actress over 40 in Hollywood was Cameron Diaz.. For ‘Bad teacher’ alone, he pocketed 42 million dollars as a percentage of the benefits (instead of the 15 he usually charges). And there are those who believe that his withdrawal was due to the fact that his wake was beginning to falter and wanted to leave a good legacy, but nothing could be further from the truth.

His last three films, ‘The Other Woman’, ‘Sex Tape: Something Happens in the Cloud’ and ‘Annie’, raised over $100 million without much sweat. Afterward, she simply announced that she was retiring from acting to pursue environmental activism and dedicate herself to her family, her friends, and her life. Officially, in 2017 she said she was tired of having to travel all the timesomewhat ironic given that as a teenager he traveled half the world on his own.





in this space of time has dedicated himself to studying everything related to the body and health. She wrote two books (‘The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand and Love Your Incredible Body’ and ‘The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, The Biology of Strength and the Privilege of Time’) – not exactly concise ), invested in health companies, dedicated himself to giving conferences and even had time to get your own brand of organic wine, Avaline, which from what can be read in some reviews is a “clean, delicious wine, with organic grapes and little else”. Come on, he hasn’t dedicated himself to watching the paint on the wall dry.

Come back, to Netflix come back

During his retirement, Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden, a member of Good Charlotte, and they both had a daughter through surrogacy, the way the rich do things. After all these years dedicated to herself, this same year he will return to acting with a movie for Netflix.





Seth Gordon, the director of ‘How to Kill Your Boss’, and Brendan O’Brien, the screenwriter of ‘Inglourious Neighbors’ have devised ‘Back in action’, a film whose plot is unknown and it is only known that it will be shot this year and will star Jamie Foxx, who is the one who has brought the actress out of retirement, on their third collaboration together after ‘Any Sunday’ and ‘Annie’.

“Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but you can’t go back now”, tweeted in June Foxx showing a conversation between the two and Tom Bradywho on February 1 of this year announced his retirement from American football… only to announce that he was coming out of retirement a month and a half later.

celebrity fights

Technically, everything is said, Cameron has already appeared on television during these years as a judge in an episode of ‘RuPaul’s drag race’ and in a short pandemic with Zoë Bell, Lucy Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis or Florence Pugh, but it does not go beyond the simple anecdote: It is a fight between celebrities, each recorded from home, which accumulates almost 800,000 visits on YouTube. Of these things that kids will see in twenty years and will not understand anything.

And now that? Is the return of Cameron Diaz permanent? What awaits you in the future? At the moment little is known about his intentions, but Dreamworks recently posted a photo on his children’s Instagram account reviewing the alphabet with characters from the house. The “F” was for ‘Shrek’, what many deduced was an unofficial ad for ‘Shrek Five’where Cameron would return to play Fiona.





At the moment, of course, nothing is confirmed, and there is no way of knowing if the actress has returned only for this Netflix movie or if it is the beginning of the second part of her career. We are waiting for the return of the queen.