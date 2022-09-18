What happened to Cara Develigne? Videos of the super model cause concern

Cara Delevigne recently celebrated her 30th birthday on a yacht alongside Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie. Photo: Courtesy: Getty Images

On September 5, the model and actress Cara Delevigne was seen at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles (United States), acting in an unusual way that ignited the alarm among fans and relatives of the British.

Barefoot, disheveled, wearing a sweatshirt and a shirt with the face of Britney Spears is how Cara Delevigne is seen in the video getting off the plane with two companions and her dog.

The 30-year-old model is known for her eccentric style and sense of humour, however, according to reports from The Sun, Delevigne had some bruises on her arms as well.

Close sources assure that Cara was less than an hour on the plane, it is not known if she was asked to leave it or if she descended voluntarily. A few days earlier, Delevigne was also seen looking pale and smoking a pipe in her car.

The friends and relatives of the super model are concerned about her state of health: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that she gets the help that she may need”a close friend told The Sun newspaper.

Recently, Cara Delevingne was celebrating her 30th birthday with Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie on a yacht in Formentera, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea.