What happened to Cesc Fabregas, the footballer who was forgotten and who returns to the field seven months later?
2022-04-19
Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas34, absent from the pitch for seven months, will return to competition with Monaco’s subsidiary team in National 2 (French Fourth Division), on Saturday against Aubagne, his coach Philippe Clement announced on Tuesday.
“We were hoping that he could play a match on natural grass and it will be at the Stade Louis-II (in Monaco), with the reserve team”, explained Philippe Clement regarding Cesc Fábregas, who had not played in competition for seven months. It was on September 16, when he entered the break in the Europa League against Sturm Graz (1-0).
Since the start of the season, the Spaniard, world champion in 2010 and double European champion in 2008 and 2012, three trophies won with his national team, has only played 117 minutes with Monaco, 36 of them in Ligue 1.
After a long re-education as a result of a thigh hamstring injury, he had returned to play in a friendly on February 23 against the reserve team of the English Premier League club Brentford (2-1) at the training center in La Turbie, coming into play in the 76th minute.
A week later, he was back in the infirmary with a sprained ankle.
On Saturday, Monaco’s reserve team, currently 14th in National 2 and fighting to avoid relegation, will host Aubagne, sixth in the standings, at the Stade Louis-II.