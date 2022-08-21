What happened to Dakota Johnson’s dental gap?

ads

Dakota Johnson may be considered an A-list celebrity, but the “Beastly” alum is just like us! While some may stand out more than others, they all have unique characteristics that set us apart. In some cases, these characteristics are so pronounced that they become who you are. For Johnson, it was her endearing tooth gap! After more than two decades in the industry, fans were shocked when Johnson sported a new smile, a smile that, in fact, lacked her pronounced gap between her teeth.

And it turns out she didn’t do this on purpose. “I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13 years old and it was stuck to the back of my teeth,” she revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in August 2019. “And I had a lot of neck issues recently. so my orthodontist decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw would expand.” And that’s when her beloved dental gap closed on its own, leaving many fans to mourn her demise.

A disappointed fan took to Twitter in September 2020 and commented, “What a bummer. I think Dakota’s ‘Gap tooth’ was lovely. She stood out and was pretty and different from other actors. She is STILL pretty…her ‘Gap tooth’ was Dakota. Perfection is NOT always right… but if now she is happier with her change, then good for her ». The star then revealed that she, too, was “sad about it.” Who knows, maybe a breach will bring her back.