What happened to “El Pollo” Saldívar? The amateur team you will play for

They say that soccer gives revenge, and it seems that the goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar you already found yours. And it is that after the goalkeeper terminated his contract with Tolucafinally found a team, although for now It could not be in the Liga MX or in the Liga de Expansión MX.

The opportunity has come to Pollo Saldívar in amateur soccer, because the Deportivo Aragon FCwhich participates in a league of oaxacatook care of towildebeestAnnounce the hiring of today’s ex-goalkeeper of the Pumas.

Oaxacans welcomed the goalkeeper through their social networks, where they published a video where some of the best chicken shortcuts comecoupled with the fact that he invites the public to join them in their next game.

The Deportivo Aragon FC has stood out over the last few years for signing players who were active in the MX Leaguesuch as the cases of: Jose Antonio ‘Gringo’ Castro, Israel Martinez, Andres Chitiva, Matias Vooso, edgar andrade, Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa and Cesar Villaluzamong others.

He did not give the width with Pumas or Toluca

The Saldivar Chicken arose from the basic forces of Cougarswhere he had the opportunity to reach the first team, but punctual failures forced him to go to Tolucawhere he also failed to consolidate and was relegated to the bench, where he finally he ended up terminating his contract in the past month of February.