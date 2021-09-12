What happened to Emma Watson on the set of Let’s Get It Over

In recent days, due to an interview with Seth Rogen at British GQ, an episode that took place on the set of Let’s get it over with, the apocalyptic comedy directed by Rogen ed Evan Goldberg, and played by a bevy of stars including James Franco, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Channing Tatum, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera and Emma Watson.

Rogen was commenting on a rumor that had been around for years, namely that Emma Watson had left the set in a rage. The director and performer of the film clarified the matter, but raised further doubts that forced him to explain himself further. But let’s go in order.

At British GQ, Seth Rogen explained that Emma Watson had not “left the set in a rage”. Simply, a certain scene was being improvised and therefore realized in a different way than what was agreed and put pen to paper on the script. The actress was not comfortable with this development and therefore opted not to take part in the scene. All after discussing it with the directors. The scene, specifically, is the one in which Danny McBride becomes a cannibal and keeps Channing Tatum, in BDSM clothes, on a leash.

Rogen said:

It’s not that you look back at me pansing “How dare you do this?”. Sometimes you read something, but then you discover that in reality it did not go as you thought. It wasn’t a terrible ending to our relationship. The next day he returned to greet us. He contributed to the promotion of the film. There is no hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end. She was probably right. It’s probably more fun how we made it.

A second clarification

In a sense, however, these statements clarified without clarifying, confirming the idea that Emma Watson had actually left the set and then, in some way, reconsidered and returned to greet everyone. So, Rogen felt compelled to elaborate further on Twitter:

I would like to correct a story that emerged from an interview I recently gave. He misunderstood what really happened. Emma Watson did not “leave the set in a rage,” and I hate her actions being interpreted that way. The scene was different from how it was written, we were improvising it, it had changed dramatically and that was not what he had agreed to. The idea that she has behaved incorrectly or unprofessionally is total idiocy. Of course I should have communicated better, and since I didn’t, she found herself in an awkward position. She and I talked during the night; it was an unpleasant situation and it must have been difficult for her to speak, and I am very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed together that she would not be in the scene.

And he concludes:

I am happy to have had the opportunity to work with her and would be happy to have that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed that this has happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.

Source: Variety