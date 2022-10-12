What happened to him?, his fans ask

Since he won the libel suit against his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has been seen on multiple occasionsbut this time he surprised a group of fans who were waiting for him on the streets of New York.

Prior to his most recent concert in that city with Jeff Beck, Johnny met his fans and did not hesitate to hand out autographs; however, his physical appearance was noticeably different

The photographs that emerged from the musician also gave something to talk about, since he looked unrecognizable without beard and mustacheattractive of his face, according to his followers.

“What happened?”, some followers began to wonder while others assured that like any person, the signs of age have taken their toll.

The truth is that Johnny Depp had always given something to talk about for his multiple looks for his different characters in cinema, although this time it seems to be a radical makeover to put his past with Amber Heard behind him.

Amber Heard starts a new life in Spain

After losing the libel suit brought against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, the Australian actress, Amber Heard, decided to spend a long season in Spain and thus turn your life around.

Accompanied by her little daughter, who was born from a surrogate mother, the 36-year-old actress and model chose a small town with little tourism to be able to live quietly and go almost unnoticed.

Amber would have adopted a simple life to avoid attracting media attention; however, the actress of ‘Aquaman’ was captured by the townspeople themselves.

And it is that, little by little the inhabitants of Costixin the center of the island of Majorcarevealed that the actress rents the house of a Spanish politician, María Antonia Munar, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption.

According to the Diario de Mallorca, already installed in the house of the public servant, the actress is now focused on covering the debts that caused her to lose the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp.

It is even said that chose a false identity with the name of Martha Jane Cannarywhich he took from a 19th century explorer, so as not to raise suspicions of his true identity, but the trick didn’t work.

What is Amber Heard doing in Spain?

The local press assures that Amber Heard arrived in the small town accompanied by her girlfriend Bianca Butti and together they walk through the streets of the town that is only inhabited by about 1,300 inhabitants.

In addition, some neighbors have confirmed that they have seen the interpreter playing in the local park, playing on the swings with her little daughter, walking through the streets or shopping in small stores.

The decision to move to Spain, temporarily, would be for try to avoid the large amount of money you have to pay Johnny Depp for having claimed that the actor was physically and emotionally abusing her, without being able to prove it.

Amber Heard’s debt to Johnny Depp

After losing the defamation trial, a Viginia judge ordered her to compensate the actor for $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damageswhile Amber was granted the reason in one of the three lawsuits she filed, granting her compensation of 2 million dollars, although later the figures were changed by a Virginia law.

The situation did not stop there, because after the scandal caused by all the testimonies about his toxic personality, the different Hollywood studios now they refuse to work with hersince she is branded as a conflictive and capricious person.

