what happened to him, how many people were travelling, how many died…

(CNN) — This is a look at the history of the RMS Titanic.



April 10, 1912: The Titanic sets sail on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York.

April 14-15, 1912: the luxurious ocean liner collides with an iceberg in the North Atlantic around midnight and sinks in less than three hours.

1,517 people died and 706 of the 2,223 passengers and crew survived, according to the US Senate report on the disaster.

Boat

The estimated cost of its construction is around US$ 7.5 million.

At that time, the RMS Titanic was considered the largest passenger ship.

The ship had a length of 269 meters and weighed 46,328 tons. The maximum speed of her was 23 knots.

The wreck is located about 563 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Newfoundland.

the shipwreck

The iceberg punctured five of the 16 supposedly watertight compartments designed to retain water in the event of a hull breach.

Investigations at the time blamed Captain Edward Smith for going too fast in dangerous waters, as well as too hasty initial inspections of the ship, insufficient space in the lifeboats for all passengers, and a lack of help. from a nearby ship.

Following the findings of the investigations, numerous maritime safety reforms were carried out.

Victims and survivors

There were 329 first class passengers on board. 199 survived.

There were 285 2nd class passengers on board. 119 survived.

There were 710 3rd class passengers on board. 174 survived.

There were 899 crew members on board. 214 survived.

Smith went down with the ship and his body was never recovered.

Frederick Fleet, one of the crew members who first alerted Smith to the iceberg, was rescued and survived.

Featured passengers

Survivors:

The “unsinkable” Margaret (Molly) Brown, the wife of a silver mine manager, helped run a lifeboat and tend to wounded survivors.

J. Bruce Ismay, CEO of the International Mercantile Marine and one of the owners of the Titanic.

Henry S. Harper of the Harper & Bros.

Deceased:

Colonel John Jacob Astor, a member of the Astor family.

Isidor Straus, co-owner of Macy’s.

Benjamin Guggenheim, member of the Guggenheim family.

George D. Widener, son of PAB Widener, Philadelphia businessman.

Washington Roebling, his uncle was a builder of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Charles Melville Hays, general manager of the Grand Trunk Railway.

William Thomas Stead, journalist and publicist.

Jacques Futrelle, journalist.

Henry Birkhardt Harris, theater director.

Major Archibald Butt, military aide to President Taft and President Roosevelt.

Francis Davis Millet, American painter.

Chronology

(Local time, based on ship location)