what happened to him, how many people were travelling, how many died…

(CNN) — This is a look at the history of the RMS Titanic.
April 10, 1912: The Titanic sets sail on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York.
April 14-15, 1912: the luxurious ocean liner collides with an iceberg in the North Atlantic around midnight and sinks in less than three hours.
1,517 people died and 706 of the 2,223 passengers and crew survived, according to the US Senate report on the disaster.
Boat
The estimated cost of its construction is around US$ 7.5 million.
At that time, the RMS Titanic was considered the largest passenger ship.
The ship had a length of 269 meters and weighed 46,328 tons. The maximum speed of her was 23 knots.
The wreck is located about 563 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Newfoundland.
the shipwreck
The iceberg punctured five of the 16 supposedly watertight compartments designed to retain water in the event of a hull breach.
Investigations at the time blamed Captain Edward Smith for going too fast in dangerous waters, as well as too hasty initial inspections of the ship, insufficient space in the lifeboats for all passengers, and a lack of help. from a nearby ship.
Following the findings of the investigations, numerous maritime safety reforms were carried out.
Victims and survivors
- There were 329 first class passengers on board. 199 survived.
- There were 285 2nd class passengers on board. 119 survived.
- There were 710 3rd class passengers on board. 174 survived.
- There were 899 crew members on board. 214 survived.
- Smith went down with the ship and his body was never recovered.
- Frederick Fleet, one of the crew members who first alerted Smith to the iceberg, was rescued and survived.
Featured passengers
Survivors:
- The “unsinkable” Margaret (Molly) Brown, the wife of a silver mine manager, helped run a lifeboat and tend to wounded survivors.
- J. Bruce Ismay, CEO of the International Mercantile Marine and one of the owners of the Titanic.
- Henry S. Harper of the Harper & Bros.
Deceased:
- Colonel John Jacob Astor, a member of the Astor family.
- Isidor Straus, co-owner of Macy’s.
- Benjamin Guggenheim, member of the Guggenheim family.
- George D. Widener, son of PAB Widener, Philadelphia businessman.
- Washington Roebling, his uncle was a builder of the Brooklyn Bridge.
- Charles Melville Hays, general manager of the Grand Trunk Railway.
- William Thomas Stead, journalist and publicist.
- Jacques Futrelle, journalist.
- Henry Birkhardt Harris, theater director.
- Major Archibald Butt, military aide to President Taft and President Roosevelt.
- Francis Davis Millet, American painter.
Chronology
(Local time, based on ship location)
- March 31, 1909: Construction of the ship begins, as a design collaboration between William Pirrie’s firm Harland and Wolff and J. Bruce Ismay’s White Star Line, in Belfast, Ireland, and takes three years to complete.
- April 10, 1912, 12 p.m.: The RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage, with approximately 2,220 passengers and crew.
- April 10, 1912, 6:30 p.m.: arrival in Cherbourg, France.
- April 10, 1912, 8:10 p.m.: leaves Cherbourg.
- April 11, 1912, 11:30 a.m.: arrives in Queenstown, Ireland.
- April 11, 1912, 1:30 p.m.: leaves Queenstown, raising anchor for the last time.
- April 14, 1912, 11:40 p.m.: The Titanic collides with an iceberg.
- April 15, 1912, 12:40 a.m.: Captain Smith gives the order to uncover the lifeboats and evacuate the women and children.
- April 15, 1912, 12:20 a.m.: the RMS Carpathia receives distress calls and heads to the scene to help. Arrives at 3:30 a.m.
- April 15, 1912, 12:45 a.m.: The first lifeboat with 28 people on board is launched despite a capacity of 65.
- April 15, 1912, 2:20 a.m.: The Titanic sinks in less than three hours.
- April 15, 1912, 8:50 a.m.: the Carpathia departs for New York with 705 Titanic survivors on board. She arrives on April 18.
- April and May 1912: independent investigations by the United States and the United Kingdom and official inquiries are carried out.
- September 1, 1985: Scientists from the Woods Hole Deep Submergence LAB in Massachusetts, led by Dr. Robert Ballard, and from IFREMER, the French Research Institute for the Exploitation of the Sea, led by Jean Jarry, locate the remains of the Titanic.
- July 13, 1986: Ballard and his team use the manned deep-sea research submersible Alvin to explore the wreckage. The Alvin is accompanied by a remotely operated vehicle named Jason Jr. for photographic surveys and other inspections.
- 2004: Guernsey’s auctions souvenirs and some objects that had been from the families of the ship’s survivors, including an original menu that was auctioned for about $100,000.
- May 31, 2009: Last known survivor Millvina Dean dies at age 97.
- March 31, 2012: The world’s largest attraction on the Titanic opens in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the ship was built.
- April 8-20, 2012: The centenary of the voyage of the Titanic is commemorated. The MS Balmoral sails the Titanic’s route from Southampton to New York and holds a memorial service, over the wreck, on April 15.
- March 2015: A letter allegedly written by a mother and daughter on board the Titanic is on display at Titanic’s Belfast Center in Northern Ireland. The letter was bought at auction by a couple who then lent it to be displayed in the Titanic exhibit for the next five years.
- September 30, 2015: A Titanic first-class lunch menu is auctioned for $88,000. A letter addressed to the man who allegedly bribed a lifeboat crew to get away from the disaster instead of rescuing more people is auctioned for $7,500.
- August 2019: visit the wreck for the first time in 14 years during a series of five dives conducted by an exploration team from Triton Submarines. It is discovered that the ship is in the process of being swallowed by the ocean floor and ravaged by metal-eating bacteria.
- January 21, 2020: A statement by UK Minister for Transport and Maritime Affairs Nusrat Ghani confirms that the Titanic wreck will be protected under an international agreement between the US and the UK.
- May 18, 2020: a judge rules that RMS Titanic Inc. can salvage the radio the Titanic used to call for help.