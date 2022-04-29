What happened to Hopin? The unicorn of the pandemic deflates

“Online events are here to stay, the new era of digital meetings has arrived.” This is one of the most repeated mantras of Johnny Bourfarhat, the founder of Hopin, the startup that stood out during the pandemic with its virtual events proposal. The problem with the famous “they have come to stay” is that not all those who arrived will stay. Will digital events persist once the coronavirus is definitively shelved? Of course. Will they all survive? Hopin’s current problems show that the victims are beginning to be singled out.

The last few months for Hopin have not been all that good. The British company has had to face a sharp drop in the price of its shares, listed on the secondary market, of approximately 41%. Also to a wave of layoffs that have resulted in 138 fewer employees, 12% of a workforce that reached more than 500 employees. Some employees who, as collected Financial Timessuggest that things in Hopin are not going quite well.

Of the more than 15,000 digital events that were offered on the platform during the months with the most infections globally, now about 500 persist. The reason? The inertia of work. With the return to the offices, face-to-face events return. With a slight persistence of hybrid events, the reality is that the digital has gone from a whole to something purely residual. Especially where Hopin had his focus of business. The technology focused, in addition to private company events, on the “Explore” model. A kind of Netflix of open events in which anyone could participate. Concerts, talks and social events of all kinds took place in digital environments during confinement.

Now, most of them –and with the opening of physical leisure– have passed into history. And with them the “Explore” version of Hopin that fueled most of his business. Private and company events, in which the British is putting the focus at the moment, are not enough to feed the accounts of a company that went from 0 to 7,800 million valuation thanks to a global virus.

A perfect storm for digital events

It would be unfair to say that Hopin was a pandemic hit. Although it is true that it was when it achieved its greatest results, the virtual event technology company already knew how to see the business in 2019. Founded by Johnny Bourfarhat and Dave School, the company took its first steps before a virtual meeting was mandatory rather than a option.

They managed, in February 2020 and before the strongest part of the pandemic hit, a financing round of 6.5 million dollars. Small change when you consider what Hopin managed to raise when it began to flourish throughout 2020. Because while other sectors were struggling to attract the attention of bewildered investors – like the world at large – Hopin had them in handfuls.

In June 2020, they announced their A series with 40 million of dollars led by IVP. In November of that same year, they achieved their Series B of 125 million dollars. It was rapid growth sponsored by investors who wanted to jump on the innovation of the moment. In December 2020, they bought the StreamYard recording platform for 240 million euros. This meant an increase in their income by almost 40% which, added to their results due to covid, drew the perfect unicorn.

And although everything indicated that it was a business model that was going to be perpetuated over time, the reality is that it ended up deflating with some investors who rushed with a company oversized by the circumstances. The human being is an animal of customs, but the usual ones. And Hopin was the winner of the pandemic and the victim of it.

Hopin, you’re not alone

It would be unfair to say that Hopin is the only victim of the post-pandemic return to normality, even though it is not officially over. It is one of a long list of companies that gave it their all during the months of confinement and now they have not finished finding their place.

Social networks were a refuge for millions of people locked up in their homes. If these already came from achieving great results before any virus, the pandemic meant a return to great numbers. Facebook, in fact, maintains its vigor with recent results that point to a 12% increase in its users compared to last year. Others have not lived the same fate and flew in a short time. Clubhouse, daughter of the pandemic, also died with her. It was a summer love that soon ended up exhausting millions of users in need of news in their lives.

The same fate that the world of delivery experienced, beyond the world of Hopin events. Glovo, Just Eat, Deliveroo – which was active in Spain at the time – and Uber Eats experienced their golden months. As much as to affirm that the arrival of the pandemic had advanced the delivery business a few years. And enough to attract another business model that is booming right now: the last mile with fast deliveries. Deliveroo Hero –current owner of Glovo– disappointed its investors with poor results in 2021. Despite the increase in operations, the associated companies continued to lose money. So much the same with Just Eat, which even analyzes a sale of a subsidiary in the United States. If the arrival of the Rider Law is added to this equation, the perfect delivery storm is served.

However, the puncture of the king of the pandemic – of the other besides Hopin – has been the one that has hurt the most. And although not only the end of confinement is to blame – there are many variables at play here – it does denote a change of cycle. For the first time in its history, Netflix announced a drop in users on its platform. The same one that had reached its record during confinement, leaving 200,000 customers along the way. Few according to those who already point out that they will lose in the next results. And while it is true that Disney + and HBO Max are providing tough competition to Netflix, the decrease in viewing levels of confinement – ​​and the increase in price – have been decisive for the fall of another of the greats of the pandemic.



