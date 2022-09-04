Entertainment

What happened to Isabella, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise? This is her life today

Photo of James James5 hours ago
Bella Kidman Cruise keeps a low profile and shares her work on social media.

The relationship of Nicole Kidman Y Tom Cruise With her adopted children, Isabella and Connor, she has been the talk of the town since Hollywood’s golden couple divorced in 2001. The reason? It has been said that Scientology got in the way.

Both Isabella and Connor remained within the controversial cult, which does not look favorably on those who leave it, as is the case with Kidman, from whom they are far away. It is not the only case: as it has transpired, Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter Suri for a decade, the result of her marriage to Katie Holmes. In this case, the girl stayed with her mother.

But among so many celebrities, relationships, religions and separations, it is time to stop at Isabella, who, although she has no relationship with her mother, does use her last name: Bella Kidman Cruise, she introduces herself on social networks.

The young woman is now 29 years old and has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. Far from showing her daily life, Isabella uses this social network to share her work as a plastic artist.

Isabella Kidman Cruise in one of her few recent public appearances.

Personally, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise resides in London and since 2015 she has been married to Max Parker, a wedding that was celebrated with great secrecy and within Scientology. According to her reports, Kidman could not attend the link.

Find out what is the life of Connor, Isabella’s younger brother: Son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman reappears unrecognizable on the networks: This is what Connor looks like at 26

There are few times that the actress referred to the complex relationship she has with Connor and Isabella: Nicole Kidman responds to accusations of “bad mother” and explains why she does not see her adopted children

Source link

