What happened to Isabella, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise? This is her life today

The relationship of Nicole Kidman Y Tom Cruise With her adopted children, Isabella and Connor, she has been the talk of the town since Hollywood’s golden couple divorced in 2001. The reason? It has been said that Scientology got in the way.

Both Isabella and Connor remained within the controversial cult, which does not look favorably on those who leave it, as is the case with Kidman, from whom they are far away. It is not the only case: as it has transpired, Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter Suri for a decade, the result of her marriage to Katie Holmes. In this case, the girl stayed with her mother.

But among so many celebrities, relationships, religions and separations, it is time to stop at Isabella, who, although she has no relationship with her mother, does use her last name: Bella Kidman Cruise, she introduces herself on social networks.

The young woman is now 29 years old and has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. Far from showing her daily life, Isabella uses this social network to share her work as a plastic artist.

Personally, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise resides in London and since 2015 she has been married to Max Parker, a wedding that was celebrated with great secrecy and within Scientology. According to her reports, Kidman could not attend the link.

