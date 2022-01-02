what happened to Jack Sparrow?

Jack Sparrow gave Johnny Depp some of the high points of his career: on his debut in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean the actor was in a state of grace and managed to find in the iconic pirate the perfect synthesis of the characteristics that had made him one of the most loved actors in the world.

Depp was in fact able to establish himself, between the 90s and early 00s, as a atypical leading actor: his characters stole the screen, enjoyed high minutes, were the absolute protagonists of the films they were part of, despite the fact that in most cases they were misfits, excluded, last of every genre.

Features that Depp was able to represent perfectly and that they found in Jack Sparrow a perfect outlet, to the point of making the protagonist of a franchise with mainly commercial ambitions like Pirates of the Caribbean worthy of an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2003 (the figurine then went to Sean Penn for the splendid Mystic River).

So what has changed since that magical 2003? What made an Oscar-winning character worthy of a nomination for the decidedly less coveted Razzie Award? The cause of the decline is probably to be found in two factors: first of all there is the loss of appeal of a franchise that should probably have come to an end after the excellent trilogy closed in 2007 At the World’s End and which, dragging itself wearily for others two films, he inevitably devalued even his best characters, victims of a lazy writing and a now uninteresting story.

The other factor is Depp’s undeniable decline: in 2017, the year of his nomination for the Raids for Salazar’s Revenge, the actor came from a series of less than convincing evidence, from Dark Shadows to Alice Through the Looking Glass, passing through the various Mortdecai and Tusk. Our Johnny, in short, seems to have lost that magical touch that made him capable of giving thickness to characters destined, otherwise, to become what Jack Sparrow has probably become: nothing but specks.

