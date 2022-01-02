News

what happened to Jack Sparrow?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee37 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Jack Sparrow gave Johnny Depp some of the high points of his career: on his debut in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean the actor was in a state of grace and managed to find in the iconic pirate the perfect synthesis of the characteristics that had made him one of the most loved actors in the world.

Depp was in fact able to establish himself, between the 90s and early 00s, as a atypical leading actor: his characters stole the screen, enjoyed high minutes, were the absolute protagonists of the films they were part of, despite the fact that in most cases they were misfits, excluded, last of every genre.

Features that Depp was able to represent perfectly and that they found in Jack Sparrow a perfect outlet, to the point of making the protagonist of a franchise with mainly commercial ambitions like Pirates of the Caribbean worthy of an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2003 (the figurine then went to Sean Penn for the splendid Mystic River).

So what has changed since that magical 2003? What made an Oscar-winning character worthy of a nomination for the decidedly less coveted Razzie Award? The cause of the decline is probably to be found in two factors: first of all there is the loss of appeal of a franchise that should probably have come to an end after the excellent trilogy closed in 2007 At the World’s End and which, dragging itself wearily for others two films, he inevitably devalued even his best characters, victims of a lazy writing and a now uninteresting story.

The other factor is Depp’s undeniable decline: in 2017, the year of his nomination for the Raids for Salazar’s Revenge, the actor came from a series of less than convincing evidence, from Dark Shadows to Alice Through the Looking Glass, passing through the various Mortdecai and Tusk. Our Johnny, in short, seems to have lost that magical touch that made him capable of giving thickness to characters destined, otherwise, to become what Jack Sparrow has probably become: nothing but specks.

What do you think? Do you believe there are other causes behind Jack Sparrow’s descent into hell? Tell us yours in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see what are the origins of the name of Jack Sparrow.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee37 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Camila Cabello may have unveiled her favorite song from Shawn Mendes’ new album

September 11, 2021

“Delirium Ridens”, comedy on 30 and 31 October at the Vertigo Eventi theater in Livorno

October 27, 2021

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, here’s the trailer

September 19, 2021

Chris Hemsworth: Taika Waititi wishes him happy birthday with a “bad” picture of Thor

September 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button