What happened to Jason Alexander, George Costanza of Seinfeld today?

Where is Jason Alexander, the interpreter of the legendary George Costanza of Seinfeld?

We know that one of the main reasons to follow and love Seinfeld has a name and surname: George Costanza. The character, based on Larry David (author of the same series together with Jerry Seinfeld), is interpreted by the explosive Jason Alexander and represents the archetype, in the 90s, of the “loser”.

Round figure, barely sufficient height, incipient baldness, mole goggles and insecurity to sell, George is, in Seinfeld, the example of the negative, mean, unfaithful and hopeless figure. It has no possibility of redemption, almost never, lost as it is in its own defects, which clash against each other in a constant of destructive expressions and self-injurious behaviors.

Penalized, so to speak, by life (and even the parents have put a hand in it), a George all that remains is circumvent its ruleswhen he can. He deceives, he cheats, he lies at every turn; he takes advantage of every opportunity, scrocca when he has to, makes cunning and cunning, his only “talents”, the favorite weapons to survive in the urban jungle of New York.

But, although certainly not an educational character (and, in many of his actions, curiously very similar to Homer Simpson), George over the years he has won the love of the public like the three co-protagonists. He did so precisely because of his many flaws, which make him so desperately human.

But today, what happened to it “George”? Or rather, where did it go Jason Alexander, the brilliant actor who plays the character? Let’s start by saying that Alexander he had already made an appearance in many famous productions during the airing of Seinfeld, or shortly thereafter. An example? Friends. That’s right: the actor appears in the rival series of Seinfeld, in episode 13 of season 7.

Another striking case: we all know and love The hunchback of Notre Dame (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 1996), one of the Disney classics still more appreciated and reviewed today. Well, ours George gives the voice to Hugo, one of the three gargoyles animated that Quasimodo he sees (or thinks he sees) in his solitude on top of the Parisian cathedral.

George Costanza is one of the undisputed protagonists of Seinfeld

Needless to say, the roles entrusted to Alexander they are often very close to the one he played in Seinfeld. Comic characters but also neurotic, insecure but also explosive. In the years Alexander appeared in Pretty Woman (1990, with Richard Gere And Julia Roberts); The Return of Jafar (sequel to Aladdin, 1994); And Hachiko (2009, again with Richard Gere).

These are, of course, just a few titles. We add an endless series of appearances in television series such as Star Trek Voyager, Malcolm, Monk, Criminal Minds, American Dad, Community, Young Sheldon And The Orville. True is that so far, since the end of Seinfeld, to Alexander they have rarely been entrusted with important roles, as their ability as a character actor has been more exploited.

The adult animated series is an exception Duckman, broadcast in the United States from 1994 to 1997 and in Italy on several occasions at the beginning of the millennium. Alexander he also appeared alongside his counterpart, Larry David, in the series Curb Your Enthusiasm. With partner Jerry Seinfeld met in 2014 in an episode of the series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which also includes an appearance of the wicked one Newman.

And today? Perhaps Jason Alexander he will not be among the great protagonists of contemporary TV and cinema, but there is always a place for him. His last notable appearance in a series was in none other than The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for two episodes, in which he played the character of Asher Friedman.

At the cinema his latest project is just last year: Faith Based, a comedy film from the director Vincent Masciale. In all this, we must not forget his theatrical activity, who has seen him several times on prestigious stages and recently found him director of the musical The Last Five Years, also in New York. After all, at the theater Alexander has been active since the early 1980s.

In short, there is a bit ‘to disprove the legend of “Curse of Seinfeld”, who claims that after the series none of the protagonists have been able to work seriously anymore. True, the popularity of Alexander it has certainly dropped since he abandoned the role of good George Costanza; but a solidly talented actor emerged who, today as thirty years ago, still knows how to win over his audience.