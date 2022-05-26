What happened to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s cameo in ‘The Boys’ season 3? – series news

The new installment of the irreverent series premieres this Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.

The introduction of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in season 3 of TheBoys not only does it mean the entry into the mix of a wonderful character that comic fans await like rain in May, but also means that the actor returns to the orders of Eric Kripke, the creator of the series, after having worked side by side for more than 10 years in Supernatural. The reunion between the two behind the scenes has once again brought back great memories and provided the opportunity to work comfortably and with the good harmony and chemistry that has always characterized their relationship.

“I love this guy so much,” Eric Kripke said of Jensen Ackles’ first day on set. “So to have him again reading what I’ve written is an award. The first day of shooting I approached him. It was his first scene as Soldier Boy in a hotel room and he was there reading what I had written. And I I felt, ‘This is great. It’s like coming home.’

The time Ackles and Kripke worked together on Supernatural They forged an excellent personal relationship, but especially professional which, without a doubt, has caused the creator to think of Dean Winchester as the leader of the original group of ‘supes’ Payback. Similarly, his signing has caused us to think of other iconic actors from the CW series getting a role in the fiction of Amazon Prime Video. The first Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played the family man John Winchester, who in his day made “little eyes” to TheBoys.

It all started with a crossing of tweets between Morgan and Kripke after the first claimed to have been shocked by how good the second season had been“Let’s make a deal. Season 3. I write it and if you’re available, you come and we shoot it,” Kripke suggested. And Morgan responded very quickly: “In an instant.” Later would come the signing of Ackles and the first reminders of the fans, who did not forget the “pact” that they had witnessed on the social network. “Counting on it. Eric Kripke, did you hear me?” the actor replied.

Jensen Ackles had to turn down a scene in ‘The Boys’: “I didn’t know where my red line was but you found it”

“Of course I have spoken with Morgan. There is a role that we are already talking about,” Kripke confirmed for his part to Collider in the summer after season 2. “He’s in The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we’ve talked about the role and there could be another one that we’ve also talked about.” And that’s how things stayed. Why has this dream cameo that was destined to occur not come to fruition?

What happened to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s cameo in ‘The Boys’

Well, Jensen Ackles and Eric Kripke have talked about it in the interview with Entertainment Weekly about season 3 TheBoys that so many interesting headlines are leaving. AND, As the creator explains, he tried to make the cameo work, but Morgan, unfortunately, is too busy.

I don’t know exactly what was in the works, but I know there were some preliminary conversations about how, what, when and why and it just didn’t fit with Jeff’s schedule,” Ackles explains. “He’s a busy guy, and everybody wants go to your series

According to Ackles, furthermore, none of his friends have shown him as much support in his election as Soldier Boy in season 3 of TheBoys like Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself.

Ok, Morgan’s cameo couldn’t have happened in season 3, but what about the fourth? “The request has been made,” admits Kripke, although he is not too convinced that he can pull it off.

Sad for me, happy for him. He is currently the protagonist, along with Lauren Cohan, of the ‘spin-off’ of ‘The Walking Dead’. So, as far as schedule, I don’t know. Unfortunately, we may still be out of luck, but I asked. A role came up and my first question was, ‘Is Jeffrey available?’ [Eric Kripke]

We’ll keep our fingers crossed, but, with Morgan completely over the top with Isle of the Dead and with the creator of TheBoys with little hope, the truth is that the possibilities do not seem too many. Meanwhile, Morgan continues to write to Ackles in search of ‘spoilers’ and details about season 3 of TheBoys. “I would love to invite him into this fold because it’s crazy,” Ackles said.

season 3 of TheBoys premieres next Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter