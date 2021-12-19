What happened to Jennifer Beals? Here is how the extraordinary protagonist of Flashdance is today

Anyone, at least once in their life, has seen Flashdance, 1983 film directed by Adrian Lyne. The story of protagonist Alexandra – who works as a welder by day and as a dancer in a nightclub while cultivating a dream of entering the prestigious Pittsburgh Academy of Dance – has inspired millions of girls around the world since the 1980s. The film was an astounding commercial success, earning $ 100 million globally, and allowed the lead actress Jennifer Beals to achieve international popularity. Beals, who was only 20 at the time, was hired while studying at the prestigious US university Yale. Where have you been? Let’s find out now!

How is Jennifer Beals today?

Despite the worldwide success of Flashdance, Jennifer Beals continued her studies at Yale, graduating in 1986 with honors in American literature. Very shy and reserved, the actress, throughout her career, has always chosen independent cinema over the more commercial one. In an old interview, in fact, he declared that he could not imagine “to be like Julia Roberts” And “not to have the moral courage to resist that kind of attention“.

After a first marriage with director Alexandre Rockwell, which lasted from 1986 to 1996, Jennifer Beals remarried in 1998 to Ken Dixon. The two became parents of a little girl in 2005. She is very close friends with Quentin Tarantino, who often stayed at her home before achieving success, so much so that in the credits of pulp Fiction there is a special thanks addressed to her. Lovers of TV series, in recent years, have seen him as the protagonist of TV series such as The L Word And Taken.