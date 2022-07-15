What happened to Jennifer Beals, the star of ‘Flashdance’?

Jennifer Beals (Chicago, 1963) made her film debut in 1980 in a brief appearance alongside Adam Baldwin and Matt Dillon in the youth comedy my bodyguard. She had not yet turned 20 years old when she appeared at the casting of flashdance (Adrian Lyne, 1983) and was chosen to play Alex Owens, a young aspiring professional dancer who, in order to pay for her classes, works as a welder in a factory by day and dances in a club at night.

The actress, with an Irish mother and an African-American father, knew how to dance well and rehearsed a lot for the role, although the truth is that she had several doubles for the most complicated scenes. A revelation that generated controversy after the premiere of the film and that affected her budding career.

Michael Nouri and Jennifer Beals in an image of the iconic ‘Flashdance’ paramount pictures

Jennifer had never chased fame, and the success of the film, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe, overwhelmed her quite a bit. She decided to study American literature at Yale University, where she met Jodie Foster and David Duchovny.

However, Beals never completely separated himself from the film industry and participated in films of little renown such as The fiancee (1985), a remake of bride of frankenstein, along with Sting. Then we saw her in Forbidden games of a lady (1988); in black comedy vampire kisses (1989) with Nicolas Cage and took part in several telefilms and television series until Nanni Moretti signed her for her Dear Diary (1993).

The actress in ‘Vampire Kisses’ Magellan Pictures

Together with Denzel Washington, he co-starred in the 1995 thriller The devil dressed in blue and at the orders of his close friend Quentin Tarantino he took part in the choral comedy four rooms. The actress was seen in other low-budget productions both on television and in the movies, but she never again had a success equal to that of flashdance.

His most outstanding intervention in recent years has been as a protagonist in the series The L word (2004-2010), where she played a lesbian, a job that earned her a Golden Gate Award in 2005 and was continued in L: Generation Q (2019-2022). in tv drama proof (2015) got into the skin of a doctor who tries to find evidence of life after death; she has gone out in boba fett book playing Garsa Fwip and in Law & Order: Organized Crime as Cassandra Webb.

The actress in a recent image

On the big screen, less has been lavished. He has intervened in the fable about destiny If I don’t wake up, directed by Ry Russo-Young. In white orchid (2018) involved the story of a timid investigator who assumes the identity of a small-town murder victim to solve the mystery of her horrific death. She had a small role in the youth romantic drama After: Everything begins here and this year he will accompany Mila Kunis in Luckyest Girl Alive.

On a personal level, Jennifer has been married from 1986 to 1996 with Alexandre Rockwell, who directed her in several films, the most interesting In the Soup (1992), which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. After divorcing Ella Rockwell, she married Ken Dixon, a Canadian businessman with whom she has a daughter, born in 2005, in 1998.