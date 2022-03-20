What happened to Jessica Alba: former “scientifically perfect” actress who left Hollywood at a very young age

Jessica Alba was for many years a female icon of the millennial generation in the 2000s. His roles in movies like ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Sin City’ (where he left Bruce Willis himself impressed) they catapulted her to the top of Hollywoodwhere he was for several years with many filmings and successes behind him.

However, the actress wore herself out over the years, as she realized that most of the time, was exposed to him more as a piece of meat or as a sexual object for male viewers than as a professional of the seventh art. “I was tired of being ‘the bikini girl in the movies'”came to confess about his withdrawal from Hollywood.

Moreover, in 2007 a study revealed that the actress it was scientifically perfectbecoming the most beautiful woman on the planet for many people. A pressure that Jessica Alba could not maintain over timedeciding to move away from the Hollywood media spotlight during the last decade.

The reasons why Jessica Alba left Hollywood

In statements made a year ago, Jessica Albawhich captivated us all as ‘Invisible Woman’ in 2005 confessed the reasons why he decided to withdraw from the largest film industry in the world.

“I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I couldn’t. I didn’t care in the same way anymore. My mother had cancer at a very young age, barely 20 years old. I grew up with a chronic disease. I had five surgeries before I was 11. I had chronic allergies and was hospitalized a lot as a child,” she explained at the time. Jessica Alba.

In addition, the actress emphasized the fear of relapsing into her childhood illnesses, being the mother of two daughters: “I had a kind of revelation in which I knew that I wanted to live, prosper and spend as much time as I could with that little person who was bringing the world, staying with her. My health matters and I want this child to be healthy. It’s very, very hard to be happy when you don’t have that. Frankly, I was in the prime of my career, but my only motivation was health. I wasn’t wondering, ‘Will they ever hire me again?'”

Finally, the Californian harshly criticized the sexist impositions of Hollywood when she was active: “They told me, ‘You’re not Latin enough to play a Latina, and you’re not Caucasian enough to be the lead, so you’ll be the ‘exotic'”.

Jessica Alba and her new multi-million dollar company

After leaving acting for good a few years ago with the cancellation of her last television job ‘LA Finest’, the actress decided to bet on entrepreneurship, creating the multi-million dollar company ‘The Honest Company’, founded in 2012.

A brand dedicated to creating and selling articles for babies, women and the home, organic, without toxic components. Today, the company is valued at billion dollars according to Forbes magazine.

accumulating today almost twenty million Instagramthe actress has also made several comments about the difficulties of being an entrepreneur: “Creating a brand and a business is fucking impossible. And being good at it is very difficult. I try to improve every day as an entrepreneur, but it takes much more than taking your influence and your fame and do a book tour, pick a couple of designs and put your name on the package.”

Thus, the actress has remade her life more than satisfactory after succeeding in Hollywood in the 2000sliving happily with her family, her partner and establishing valuable connections through her business and her undeniable skills as a communicator.