What happened to Julia Roberts? The actress is the happiest woman in the world

What happened to Julia Roberts? The famous American actress is the happiest and most beautiful woman in the world… here is a recent PHOTO of her.

Julia Roberts is one of the most famous contemporary actresses in the world. For several years she was the highest paid actress in the world, and for five years she won the most beautiful woman award ever. Overall, she is considered to be among the 100 most attractive women ever. As a child she wanted to be a veterinarian.

He enrolled in university but did not finish his studies because he decided to focus on his passion for acting. His career began in 1987, his first success came in 1989, thanks to his performance in the film Steel Flowers which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

The definitive success comes in 1990 with Pretty Woman, this film also won her a Golden Globe and another Oscar nomination. Throughout the nineties she shoots many films and in 2001 her first Oscar as best actress arrives, thanks to the film Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth.

Julia Roberts, here’s what happened to her and her most recent photo.

Julia Roberts is currently married to Daniel Moder, a cameraman. The two have been married since 2002 and represent one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment. The couple had three children: called twins Hazel Patricia And Phinnaeus Walter born in 2004; The third is called Henry, born in 2007.

This is a rare photo of the entire family at a birthday party. In fact, the family rarely finds itself in the spotlight and prefers to maintain privacy almost always. The couple said that their secret is to always kiss and not to miss a game of their children.

In the past, the American actress was also married to the singer Lyle Lovett. In addition, she had a love affair with Dylan McDermott, Kiefer Sutherland And Matthew Perry.