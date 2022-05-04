What happened to Kailia Posey? Suicide of the meme girl confirmed

Midtime Editorial

World famous thanks to a meme and with the dream of staying in the world of entertainment, unfortunately Kailia Posey died at the age of 16who went viral after his appearance in the series “Toddlers and Tiaras” as an aspiring child beauty queen.

At that time with only seven years, Kailia Posey gave life to a viral meme in which he appears doing a funny grimace before the cameras while being interviewed on the reality show in which mothers and daughters competed in the cute and sometimes cruel environment of child modeling.

What did Kailia Posey die of?

The family confirmed to the media

TMZ

that the young

Kailia Posey committed suicide in the city of Washington

this after the first versions pointed out that he had supposedly died in a road accident, but this Wednesday the

official reason for his death

so his relatives said “dismayed and devastated” that at only 16 years old he decided to put an end to everything.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately at an impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” were part of her parents’ statements, who revealed that she wanted to be an aviator pilot and combine it with his career in modeling and entertainment.

Deaths in the world of entertainment

Who was Kailia Posey?

Born on April 20, 2006 in the United States, Kailia Posey from the age of three lived between catwalks, makeup and beauty contests in the company of her mother, who introduced her to the reality shows and television, taking advantage of the little girl’s sympathy and skills as a contortionist.

It was from 2009 to 2013 when Posey became a star of the popular television series “Toddlers and Tiaras”which was transmitted by the chain FTA. In this program the girls had to demonstrate their beauty, so they were made up and had to use false eyelashes, nails, eccentric hairstyles and dresses like any professional model.

