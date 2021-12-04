What happened to Kamala Harris

“Frustration” was the word used to describe the White House judgment of Kamala Harris. The first to act as a sounding board for discontent were the unsuspected ones of CNN, ten days ago, one afternoon on a placid Sunday in late November. And confirming that, after weeks of barely whispered embarrassed mumblings, it was not the classic Rossinian breeze, late in the evening the press release from Joe Biden’s spokesperson arrived to reassure the country: the president considers his deputy a “vital partner And counts on its “bold leadership”. But it was too late now. Also for the media mainstream the King, or rather, the Queen was naked.

Perfect in the election campaign, but then …

Together with the increasingly insistent questions of the reporters, they arrived resignation Harris’s communications director, then those of two other assistants, and finally the spokesperson’s farewell. Indiscretions have re-emerged about the concerns that hover among the democratic poppies with a view to 2024 and very few, between diplomatic silences and acrobatic responses, have gone to the rescue of the first woman vice president in American history. Because? Because love was a gig, Troisi would say, or perhaps, more simply, because Kamala Harris it is not how it is presented.

The image of Kamala – a woman, Californian, representative of the African American and Asian minorities – was perfect and functional for the election of Joe Biden, an elderly and moderate East Coast white man. The need to reunite the Democratic Party and mobilize it to defeat Donald Trump had made the base and the analysts forget the past of the candidate vice president. In the drawer had ended her career in politics so arduous, but more moderate than radical, her battles as California Attorney General in defense of the police force; the flop of his campaign in the presidential primary had been forgotten after a promising start; obliterated the organizational chaos and the consequent stampede in its electoral staff … Why? Because what Kamala stood for was more important than what it was. It wasn’t just a number two, it was a symbol. And a possible alternative for the democratic future.

Disappointment Kamala Harris

It is governed in prose, electoral poetry is soon forgotten. The Biden presidency had to deal with a fragile majority, stable hostility and growing discontent (Covid, Afghanistan, inflation), while Harris often appeared to be on the run if not reduced to an appearance, diligently a few meters behind the president. It did not help to have inherited the hottest dossier (immigration), it did not help the cumbersome slowness of its interventions (more than two months before going to the southern border), nor did the more naïve and radical democratic wing like it. ‘having had to adopt some of the strict policies of his predecessor Trump. So after a year of ideological honeymoon, his image-based vice presidency creaks.

Alarmed, in the anxiety of a permanent election campaign, the media and Democrats have already started the countdown to the 2024 presidential elections. Joe Biden will be 82 years old then. Only two deputies (Bush and Biden) in the past fifty years have been elected presidents. Harris’s role is probably overestimated and she still has time to get out of the shadow she seems to have slipped into, but what is happening around her figure seems emblematic of the difficulties and confusion in the democratic party, in balance between ideologies and reality, and in a clear crisis of popularity.