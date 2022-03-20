What happened to Katheryn Winnick: from ‘Vikings’ to fighting Vladimir Putin

Katherine Winnick (44) became in her own right one of the most powerful women in television fiction thanks to her role as Lagertha in the successful series vikings. The actress, after a start in the shadow of the male cast, ended up becoming one of the fundamental characters of the plot and her popularity reached unsuspected heights of popularity after six seasons of fiction.

But it wasn’t always like that since over the years he has had to work hard to make a name for himself and take advantage of his opportunities very well, as he revealed in an interview with Vogue at the time.

“There were two important moments in my career. The first was a guest star role in House, in an episode called ‘One Day, One Room’. My character faces Hugh Laurie and it was a success, which gave me the confidence that I lacked after many years of struggling in the business, ”said Winnick, who obviously remembered the real cause of his success.

“And then there’s vikingswhich definitely it was the turning point. The series airs in over 140 countries around the world, and I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of such an incredible show.”

martial arts expert -karate and taekwondo-, the actress is currently an indispensable part of the cast of big sky, an ABC series and has taken full advantage of the doors that were opened at the time. In fact, relatively recently he placed himself under the orders of Sean Penn on Flag’s day, a tape in which she also exploits her side as a producer. Without forgetting also that she has also been behind the cameras on occasion.

However, in recent times it is not his facet as an artist that is attracting attention. And it is that Katheryn Winnick, although Canadian by birth, has Ukrainian roots and maintains a very strong bond with the country his parents come from. Without going any further, he was present at the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and maintains a close relationship with Volodímir Zelenski and his wife Olena.

“I am very proud to be Ukrainian. We have very different traditions and cultures and the Ukrainian spirit is indomitable, it has great perseverance”, he recently assured Fox News Digital, where he praised the figure of the country’s president. “I am very proud that he is the leader. I want the world to know that he is a true hero. that unites everyone and defends our country Ukraine. He stays with his people and is willing to fight on the ground”, added the actress, who has turned her social profiles into a loudspeaker against the invasion and has multiplied her presence in the media to denounce the situation her people are experiencing.

“I pray for Ukraine… I pray for my family and friends. I pray for the soldiers and civilians on the ground right now. And I pray for your safety. slava ukraini [Gloria a Ucrania]”, settled Winnick.