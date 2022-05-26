What happened to Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise’s partner who escaped from Scientology

Kathleen Noelle Holmes, better known as Katie Holmes, has made hundreds of headlines in the main international media in recent years, not only for her work as an actress, but also for her media relationship with Tom Cruise. The American actress had a seven-year relationship with the legendary actor that ended with a controversial breakup and her departure from Scientology, the religion that he follows.

The beginning

The 43-year-old actress, baptized under the Catholic Christian religion, always showed her great passion for the world of art and acting. At just 14 years old, a producer and artist representative convinced her to travel to Los Angeles to appear at an audition from which she was chosen. She there she got the role that catapulted her to fame: the character of Joey Potter in the series ‘Dawson’s Creek’. Later he participated in other audiovisual projects such as ‘Abandon’, ‘First Daughter’, ‘Batman Begins’ or ‘The Kennedys’, among others. Her professional challenges date back to 2020. ‘Brahms: The Boy 2’ where she played Liza and ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ where she played Miranda.

Her relationship with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise began their courtship in 2005. Their first public appearance dates back to April 29 of that year when both were seen at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome. At that time, the actor’s family praised the American: “She is a very mature girl with a good head on her shoulders. We are very excited”. Three months later, Cruise proposed to her on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. “Today is a magnificent day for me. I am engaged to a magnificent woman,” he expressed.

On April 18, 2006, the couple welcomed the arrival of their first daughter together, little Suri. In November of that same year, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes said “I do” at the Odescalchi castle in Bracciano, Italy, in a ceremony attended by many well-known Hollywood faces. However, this idyll came to an end on June 18, 2012 when they announced their separation.

Their controversial separation

In June 2012, Katie Holmes confessed that there were “irreconcilable differences” between them and hence the breakup, and the subsequent request for custody of Suri. Many media pointed to Tom Cuise’s “inordinate obsession” with Scientology and the idea that the girl would join the ‘Sea Organization’. It is a branch of this religion in which children “are sent to immerse themselves in the beliefs with a discipline similar to the military”. In addition, the followers of Scientology do not believe in medicine either and only receive certain treatments that this organization considers appropriate for its members.

Katie turned to Nicole Kidman to cope with the entire process since the Australian had gone through the same lawsuit years ago. He even changed the passwords to his private accounts and used a disposable mobile phone so he could secretly talk to his lawyers without Tom Cruise knowing about it.

His departure from Scientology

The actress, who was raised Catholic, joined Scientology when she began her relationship with Tom Cruise. Little by little, Katie Holmes moved away from her closest circle to start a new life with families belonging to the same organization. However, everything changed after her separation from the actor. The American decided to return to the Catholic religion to create her daughter Suri under these precepts.