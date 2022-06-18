Entertainment

What happened to Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status? Kim Kardashian becomes the richest sister

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

After Forbes updated its list of ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’, Kim Kardashian now has a net worth of $1.8 billion, while Kylie Jenner no longer holds the title of richest brother with a net worth of $600 million.

According to Forbes, most of Kardashian’s wealth comes from her shapewear brand, Skims, which raised $240 million in January 2022, and also doubled in value to $3.2 billion in less than a year. , as well as its stakes in KKW Beauty.

In April 2021, Kardashian was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes, courtesy of the two companies after racking up her total of $780 million by October 2021.

Now, Kim Kardashian is the richest Kardashian of all her sisters, including Kylie Jenner.

In 2020, Kardashian sold her 20% stake in beauty conglomerate Coty for $200 million, estimating KKW Beauty’s value at $1 billion.

However, fans were curious about the drastic change in Jenner’s net worth, with some comments under a Reddit post on the Forbes listing.

“Kylie’s net worth is interesting. How did she go from a fake billionaire to being worth around 900 million to now 600 million,” a fan wrote.

In 2019, Forbes named Jenner the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” before later accusing the reality star of falsifying documents to exaggerate her wealth.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The taxi driver who stole a Goya to help widows and pensioners

54 seconds ago

A manager refuses to leave PSG this summer

2 mins ago

The first interview with Amber Heard: “I stand by what I declared and I will stand by it until death” | Society

12 mins ago

Messi 5th, LeBron James 2nd… the 6 athletes who earned the most from off-field deals in 2021-22

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button