What happened to Leta Lestrange before ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’?

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In the second Fantastic Beasts movie, The Crimes of Grindelwald, we meet Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz), as well as her family history. Obviously Harry Potter fans know about the Lestrange bloodline thanks to Bellatrix, though if fans remember, Bellatrix married into the Lestrange family. Regardless, something happens to Leta at the end of The Crimes of Grindelwald.

At the beginning of Dumbledore’s Secrets, Leta is quickly mentioned and of course we can feel her absence. Before this movie, Leta was Theseus’s wife and Newt’s best friend, so it was noticeable that Zoë wasn’t in the third movie after she was central in the second. So what exactly happened to Leta Lestrange before the third Fantastic Beasts?

In The Crimes of Grindelwald, we finally understand a little more about who Credence really is. There is a rumor that he is Leta’s long-lost brother, Corvus V Lestrange, but only Leta knows the truth, which is so embarrassing that she keeps it a secret for as long as possible. Eventually, we discover the truth about Leta’s family history, which connects her directly to a major character in Dumbledore’s Secrets, Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam).

Basically, Leta’s mother, Laurena Kama, was robbed and raped by Leta’s father, Corvus Lestrange IV. Laurena died shortly after Leta’s birth, and the Kama family swore an unbreakable oath of vengeance against Corvus IV. When Leta and her little half-brother, Corvus V, were taken to the United States, Leta was so fed up with the baby’s crying that she secretly traded him for another baby.

As it turned out, the changed baby was Credence, or Aurelius Dumbledore. Corvus V perished when the ship sank. Yusuf wanted to attack Credence in The Crimes of Grindelwald to avenge his family on him, but when he learned the truth, his motives changed.

Leta Lestrange sacrificed herself for the cause against the dark arts.

Leta always had a complicated childhood. From trading her little half-brother for another boy and feeling responsible for her half-brother’s death to being bullied and sorted into Slytherin, Leta was a well of secrets. Growing up, Newt Scamander was her only ally, in an unlikely friendship that mirrored that of Severus Snape and Lily Potter.

As Leta grew older, she came into her own and married Newt’s older brother, Theseus, despite Newt’s clear love for Leta. At the end of The Crimes of Grindelwald, Leta distracts Grindelwald to give Theseus, Newt, Tina, Jacob, Yusuf, and Nigini time to escape Grindelwald’s clutches. In doing so, she is incinerated by Grindelwald’s flames of dark magic. It’s an act of sacrifice fueled by her love for the Scamander brothers, she even says “I love you” to both of them as she dies.

However, it is also an act of deliverance from their sins. Leta has spent her entire life trying to make up for her part in Corvus V’s death and still feels shame. By sacrificing herself for a good cause, she frees herself from guilt, shame, and sin.

In Dumbledore’s Secrets, Leta is barely mentioned. One would think that Theseus and Newt would be grieving at least a little longer, but Theseus also has his eye on the prize of defeating Grindelwald; perhaps his sole purpose now is to avenge his death. Newt is finally ready to take over and work to take down Grindelwald. And Yusuf Kama feels the same.

So while the heart of Leta’s death isn’t really felt in Dumbledore’s Secrets, it very easily explains the motives of many of the film’s characters. The third film posits that what happened to Leta is tragic, but it was necessary.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters in the United States on April 15.

