What happened to Mara Wilson, the unforgettable girl from ‘Matilda’ who felt rejected by Hollywood for not being pretty enough – CINEMABLEND

Now a writer and at times an actress, for 12 years she had to retire due to mental health: “I had three options: have cosmetic surgery, stay as I was with few roles, or accept myself and give up Hollywood.”

Adaptation of the famous homonymous youth novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda It is one of those unforgettable films whose protagonist child becomes a reference for so many others and becomes part of those many childhood memories that they often think of with nostalgia. However, and despite being a true classic of the 90s, the film, released in 1996 and starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, It was not exactly a success at its premiere and its box office receipts did not even manage to exceed the budget that had been invested in it.

Of MatildaHowever, we keep a lot of memories. We remember the terrifying principal Trunchbull who treated her students so badly, the sweet Miss Honey who couldn’t live up to her name better, and the tortured little boy who almost exploded eating chocolate cake, but, If there is a face that will remain in our memory forever, it is undoubtedly that of its charming, powerful and mega-intelligent protagonist: Matilda.an absolutely neglected little girl who does not find the stimuli she needs at home.

The person in charge of giving life to Matilda was the young actress Mara Wilson, a young performer who at the time of the film’s premiere was 9 years old and that he had already appeared in other quite popular films of the time. Her first role had taken place three years earlier, when she was barely 6 years old, alongside Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire, dad for life (1993), while he had also appeared in the famous series Melrose Place and starred in the tender Christmas movie Miracle in the City.

Matilda is her best-known role, but for years, Mara Wilson was one of those child performers that everyone seemed to want in their movie. After the adaptation of the fantasy play, Wilson would star in the rookie fairy (1997) and Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000), but, after the latter, the young actress it simply disappeared.

What happened to the outstanding and sweet actress who had captivated half the world with her tenderness and innocent look? The story would be told by Mara Wilson herself, who experienced a rejection that made her suffer a lot during her puberty.

Her rise to fame had been rapid and spectacular, and the young woman was delighted with her profession, she loved acting. However, in an in-depth interview with NPR many years after her, Wilson would admit that perhaps things would have been much better for her if she had left her once-Matilda dream behind. A bittersweet moment for her, since it would be the highest point of her career, but which, at the same time, coincides with the death of her mother: “Sometimes I wish I had stopped acting after Matilda. There was really nowhere he could go from there. I think I was already starting to get old and it would have been a good time to reevaluate things,” Wilson confessed in the interview. “But I think after the death of my mother I felt that I had to move on because the cinema was the only constant in my life. life”.

I was very depressed, I was very anxious, I can barely remember the premiere of ‘Matilda’. I only have vague memories of the premiere, and it was very hard for me. So I think I definitely became a bit disenchanted with acting, with Hollywood, while at the same time it was a crutch for me.

“My appearance was halfway between a child and an adult”Wilson explained. “People didn’t know what to do with me, and I knew it, I felt it and it hurt a lot.”

About this, Mara Wilson would also speak in her biography, Where Am I Now: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Famein which he does a heartbreaking account of what often happens to many child stars and that caused her too much pain:

“I would look at Keira (Knightley), who is two years older than me, in magazines and think, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be as hot as her in two years. Things will hardly have changed.’ I still feel that way, upset when I met people, because they seemed disappointed that I wasn’t cute.” A) Yes, When he realized he was facing the end of his career before he even finished elementary school, Wilson says he realized he had few options:

The way I saw it, I had three choices: get cosmetic surgery and audition for funny, pretty best friend characters, stay the way I was and go for scant roles for young women, or accept myself and give up the role. idea of ​​an acting career in Hollywood

“When you see that someone’s last job is Thomas and the Magic Railroad when he is only a 12-year-old boy, you think, ‘Oh, how sad,’ “says the actress in her heartbreaking story. And precisely about that film Wilson has some traumatic memories, as his body was changing at the time: “I came on set one day after a few months away, and people were looking worried. I was horrified, I felt ashamed, I felt I had done something wrong even though I hadn’t. They brought out sports bras that were basically bras and were meant to support my chest. I felt completely humiliated. When you’re in high school, when you’re a pre-teen, you always worry: Is everyone talking about me behind my back? And here everyone was.”

Since then, Wilson was losing more and more roles in casting calls, while other young stars were beginning to take off in roles that would have been for their age. Thus, Wilson made the decision to retire from screen acting and did not return until twelve years later. “In college I would fall asleep during my acting classes, I would sabotage myself, because I was so afraid that people would see me as an actress,” she recalled for NPR about that time. “That’s when I started to focus more on writing. I’ve always loved writing.”

Since Wilson returned to acting in 2012, most of her roles have been dubbing or playing herself, as well as a few cameos in more popular series like Broad City. But most of her time is spent being a full-time writer. Mara Wilson writes her own blog, but also articles for Elle, The New York Times and numerous other publications. Also, the writer is also She is very into social issues and activism, often campaigning and dedicating her writings to important issues related to mental health and LGBTQI issues.

