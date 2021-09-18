what happened to Megan Fox?

There was a period, between 2006 and 2010, during which we talked a lot about her: she occupied the covers of the major magazines, it was the most sought after by photographers at Hollywood parties, and above all he was often seen between small and large screen. But then, a little suddenly, some mechanism must have jammed e Megan Fox has disappeared from circulation: for some years now, in fact, the gorgeous actress born in 1986 has definitely moved away from American cinema.

What is the real reason of such a choice we are not given to know, but that’s enough sharpen your ear towards the US gossip to make itself some idea: according to the newspaper Looper, there could be a hand from her husband Brian Austin Green, which is known to poorly digest paparazzi and social life. According to a whole other line of hypothesis, however, Megan would have simply heard the natural need to spend more time with the three children, Noah Shannon (7), Bodhi Ransom (5) e Journey River (3).

Today, however, thanks to an interview released by American star to Entertainment Tonight, opens a new track: «In 2009, shortly after the release of the film Jennifer’s Body, I had a psychological breakdownShe says, often labeled only as sexy doll. «A problem linked not only to that film, but that I had to face everyday of my life, all the time. I found it in every project and with every manufacturer. I have through a moment really dark, it was very hard ».

Hypersexualized from a large part of the media and the public, Megan has lostenthusiasm and closed in on herself: “I didn’t want to be seen, pose for a photo, appear in magazines, parade on Red carpetShe reveals again. “I was afraid and convinced that I would be mockery, or that someone would put on to shout at me, or that people would attack me just for being around. ‘ A feeling that maybe contributed to the choices of Fox.

Who tried to re-enter between 2014 and 2016, with theimportant role in the two films about Ninja Turtles and participation in two seasons of the successful TV series New Girl. But nothing, there wasn’t continuity. So today many are wondering what happened to Megan Fox: who is looking for her on Google discovers he recently shot the trailer for a video game from Play Station, Black Desert, and is preparing to return to cinemas in October with a South Korean film, “Battle of Jangsari”.

Nothing to do with ten years agoTrue, but these little sparks still keep it on fire of thousands of fans who dream of seeing Megan again somewhere soon large production of Hollywood.

