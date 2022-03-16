What happened to mobile phones that surprised by a physical keyboard

Keypad phones (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Cassese/File Photo)

More than fifteen years have passed since In the telephony market, mobile phones with physical keyboards (Qwerty), after being replaced by touch keyboard like those currently known, which raises the question: What happened to all those phones?

Although many found it difficult to get used to the new touch screens, there are already generations that do not even know that phones with a Qwerty keyboard existed. They are already a thing of the past.

While the freshest memory is that of BlackBerry phones, there were several other models that had it and each one had a particular design of its brand. For example, at the beginning it was alphanumeric.

For those who do not remember well, the latter were very common. Each number integrated letters in groups of three or four, like the Nokia 3310, the Motorola StarTac with clamshell design, among others of the time. To write you had to develop an ability to quickly press numbers.

Samsung cell phone with QWERTY keyboard (Photo: File)

Although the alphanumeric keyboards They are related to the early 2000s, they were present until 2016 in models such as the Nokia 216, a basic phone for those who did not want a smartphone.

After the alphanumeric keyboards came the most wide with letter by letter that took up a large amount of space and that over the years became obsolete.

Despite the fact that with the appearance of the touch screen physical keyboards already had their destiny marked, the companies refused to remove them completely, integrating them into slider designs like the Nokia E7 was or N7 in 2009.

Not all of them had a folding design, most of them opted for the traditional proposal of having everything on the front of the mobile, so it was only a matter of time before all those models finally left the market.

Qwerty keyboard (Photo: File)

In that sense, the first iPhone marked a trend that turned towards touch screens and that until today are maintained, to the point that it is almost impossible to see a phone with a physical keyboard.

Even BlackBerry’s latest attempts to make a phone with the traditional keyboard failed. In August 2020, the company said it would launch a new model with 5G and Android operating system, however, that project never saw the light of day. “A new smartphone BlackBerry 5G Android with a physical keyboard”, said the executive director of OnwardMobility, Peter Franklin in that year.

However, this 2022 definitely lost all hope that BlackBerry will put a cell phone back on the market. If it had been launched, it would be the only modern mobile with a physical keyboard.

The last BlackBerry never made it to stores (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

It is noteworthy to place a full physical keyboard is a big challenge from the point of view of current mobile design. Still, there are accessories that nostalgics can use to bring that element back.

Old phones and the use of accessories are the only option to have a phone with a physical button keyboard, since no new equipment has been produced and no companies have shown interest in launching one.

In addition to occupying less space and being less heavydigital keyboards offer the user the opportunity to customize it with applications that change its color and design, in addition to making corrections to the text, leaving the physicists in definitive oblivion.

KEEP READING

CES 2021: the app that offers a “honeycomb” keyboard to type faster on the cell phone

Apps for university students on Android and iOS: dictionaries, document converter and more

This is how you can play Crash Bandicoot, Metal Slug, Tekken and more classic PS1 titles on your cell phone