What happened to QuadrigaCX, the mystery of cryptocurrencies with a documentary on Netflix?

Like many others in the industry, Gerry Cotten he framed his company not only as a financial tool, but also as a radical social change, which made him quickly connect with his potential clients:

“Basically, it removes the need for a central authority. So, you get rid of the fees. And you get rid of a lot of the regulations,” he said in a podcast in 2014. “It’s more or less money from the people to the people.”

A priori, everything was going well and it is believed that during the first years it operated legitimately, achieving great returns during the year 2017 in which the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed. However, in 2018, when the price of Bitcoin crashed, the problems began.

many investors they tried to withdraw their money from QuadrigaCX to avoid further loss, but they encountered long processing times and error messages. It soon became apparent that something was wrong with the platform. In early 2019, the website completely stopped working and broke.

Gerry Cotten is believed to have orchestrated a massive investment scam. Quadriga functioned as a kind of bitcoin ponzi scam and investors couldn’t touch the cash they invested, leaving people wondering if Gerry faked his death and disappeared with millions of dollars.

The disappearance and death of Gerry Cotten

the news that Gerry Cotten died in India on December 9, 2018 He did not shelve the matter, but rather caused the opposite effect due to the strange circumstances surrounding his death. Angry investors suspected that his death was not what it seemed at first glance and began to gather on forums and online platforms to try to shed light on what happened to his lost money.

Cotten died of complications from the Crohn’s disease 12 days after modifying your will. He was on a honeymoon trip after marrying Jennifer Robertson. According to Dr. Sharma, who treated Cotten at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Jaipur, he was admitted with severe stomach pain just 9 days into his honeymoon, with vomiting and diarrhoea.

Although at first it was thought that he simply suffered from traveler’s diarrhea, he was admitted and suffered three cardiac arrests the next day. Doctors were able to revive him the first two times, but not the third. Most cases of Crohn’s disease are non-fatal, which partly explains why people thought Gerry was faking his death.

The death certificate issued by the Indian government also did not help calm the troubled waters, since it was issued with a typo, since the name that appeared was “Gerald William Cottan”not Cotton.

The delay of more than a month to communicate his death increased speculation by users of the exchange that they lost all their savings, even demanding that Cotten’s body be exhumed to certify her death. The latest version of his will listed a series of assets in which Cotten had invested the money that investors believed had been used to obtain cryptocurrencies, such as several properties in Nova Scotia and Kelowna, British Columbia, a 2017 Lexus, an airplane, a Jeanneau 51 yacht, in addition to the two purebred dogs chihuahua of the pair, Nitro and Gully.

Please see our statement regarding the sudden passing of our @QuadrigaCoinEx founder and CEO, Gerry Cotten. A visionary leader who transformed the lives of those around him, he will be greatly

— QuadrigaCX (@QuadrigaCoinEx) January 14, 2019

Apparently, Quadriga kept his funds in six “cold wallets” (cold wallets), digital storage devices that are not connected to the Internet and that are protected against illegal access. The main drawback is that the only one who knew the company passwords was Gerry and with his death they were lost. In addition, in five of them there were no funds since April 2018, months before Cotten’s alleged death.

QuadrigaCX was unable to recover around $150 million worth of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash SV, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, and Ethereum, nor is it able to pay the roughly $53 million it owed its clients, filing in bankruptcy.

“Over the past few weeks, we have worked extensively to address our liquidity issues, which include attempting to locate and secure our very significant crypto reserves stored in cold wallets, and which are necessary to cover customer crypto balances on deposit.” said the firm. “Unfortunately, these efforts have been unsuccessful.”.

Cotten married Jennifer Robertson, whom he had met 4 years earlier, just 6 months before her death, and that meant his entire empire went directly to her as the sole heir to all his assets and as executor of his estate, since The couple did not have any children. He ended up telling his version of events by writing a book titled “Bitcoin Widow: Love, Betrayal, and the Missing Millions”. Robertson said that Gerry told him that he would give him a mechanism that would reveal the passwords to her in the event of her death, but that he never received it.