What happened to Rachel Bilson, the remembered actress of The OC?

Rachel Billson She is one of the best actresses of the 2000s. From a very young age she was linked to acting. Her father is the well-known director and screenwriter Danny Gibson, remembered for his work in ‘The Flash’ (1990) and ‘Zone Troopers’ (1985). Therefore, his love for art is not surprising.

The start of Rachel Bilson’s career

Rachel Billson had his first participation in the pilot episode of ‘True’ (1997), a series starring Mark Hamill. However, it did not have the impact she expected.

Five years later he returned to have an important role, this time in ‘Not with my daughters’ (2002), along with Kaley Cuoco; and then in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (2003). But it wasn’t until ‘The OC (2003) that she achieved worldwide fame.

In it, Bilson played Summer Roberts, a classic girl who only cared about three things: shopping, boys and parties.

Rachel Bilson after The O.C.

When I finish ‘The O.C’Far from having a debacle, he starred in films like ‘The Last Kiss’ (2006) and ‘The To-Do List’ (2013). Years later she would return to television, this time to participate in the series “Gossip Girl” (2012) and “How I met your mother” (2014).

The second biggest role that marked her career was that of Zoe Hart in ‘Hart of Dixie’. In this series, Bilson played a doctor who moves to a small town in Alabama to consult with the townspeople.

With its end in 2015, Rachel Bilson dedicated herself to the fashion industry and started a new project called ‘Welcome to the OC, Bitches!’, a podcast in which she rewatched episodes of ‘The O.C’ and commented on it. with various guests.

Rachel Bilson and her love life

Rachel was a partner of Adrian Brody in 2007. Later, she got engaged to actor Hayden Christensen, with whom he has a daughter. However, the relationship did not prosper and they separated in 2018. One of her last media relationships was with the comedian Bill Harder in the year 2020, but they ended after seven months of relationship.