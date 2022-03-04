What happened to Residente and J Balvin? This is how Canelo wanted to fix it

Midtime Editorial

This time not even Saul “Canelo” Alvarez could stop the rivalry between Rene Perez (Resident) and J Balvin. And it is that both musicians returned to put yourself in the eye of the hurricane for your musical rivalrybecause the Puerto Rican launched this Thursday a new song eight minutes where destroys the Colombian reggaeton.

According to journalist Raúl de Molina, Canelo Alvarez tried to intervene between the two musicians before Residente will release his new songbecause he is a close friend of the two, this in order to iron out rough edges.

“J Balvin was worried about what was happening and it occurred to him to call Saúl and tell him that he needed his help. She asked him to call René and answer the phone for him, ”said the statement on the Univision program El Gordo y la Flaca.

The Canelo’s intervention only gave a momentary truce between both musicians, who at the time they deleted posts from their social networks where they attacked

However, it all came crashing down when the Puerto Rican released his new songwhich is a collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarre which in a matter of hours already has more than 10 million views.

“Then it was the boxing champion who called him and for this everything was arranged at first, but then J Balvin’s father began to put those things on his social networks”, added Raúl de Molina.

The song of the Controversy between Residente and J Balvin

Why does Resident shoot J Balvin?

The conflict between the musicians arose because J Balvin asked at the time boycott the grammyssince from his point of view, in said ceremony nor urban artists were valuedlike those who interpret reggaeton.

However, this bothered Residente since in that ceremony tribute would be paid to Ruben Blades, Panamanian salsa singer; so he threw against the music of the Colombian on their social networks.