What happened to Taylor Lautner, the actor who shone in Twilight but couldn’t take the pressure

the saga Twilight premiered in 2008 and was a hit for teenagers, capturing viewers of all ages. The film’s script is based on the novel by writer Stphenie Meyer, and the differences between the film and the book gave a lot to talk about. Some famous actors who participated in the saga were Robert Pattison and Taylor Lautner among others.

Finally, an agreement was reached between the parties, it was possible to release the film that ended up becoming one of the cinematographic products that have given the industry the most revenue, even when the sequels were not as profitable. Some stars like the one already mentioned Taylor Lautner they couldn’t withstand Twilight’s margins of success.

Twilight forever marked the life of the main protagonists. Although the most recognized protagonists were Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, both vampires in the film; at the same time we could also find the counterfigure, Taylor Lautner, which was part of the wolves. In real life, Kristen, Robert and Taylor Lautner they suffered greatly in their real lives at the cost of success. They experienced extremely controversial situations triggered by fame that almost disabled them in the entertainment circuit.

Taylor Lautner Of the three actors, he was one of the most affected by the weight of fame. the actor of Twilight He was only 17 years old when he made his big leap to Hollywood and put the entertainment world at his feet.

From then on he worked non-stop as the producers preferred him as their first choice in most of the projects that appeared. Taylor Lautner despite living a prosperous moment in his career driven by Twilight he suffered from achievement and popularity as a teenager.

Source: Instagram Taylor Lautner

“When I was 16, 17, 18, I would wake up and try to just go for a walk or go on a date, and I would have 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me everywhere, or show up at the airport, or wherever… And all those fans screaming. Not many things in life can happen overnight. The fame, yes. And it can also suddenly disappear, that’s clear to me too, “said the former star of Twilight, Taylor Lautner in an interview with the Today media.