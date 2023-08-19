What happened to Taylor Swift’s VIP package? This is what we know about your delivery date – El Financiero

Next week, CDMX’s Foreo Sol will host thousands of people Swifties With a single purpose: attend one of Taylor Swift’s concerts, which will be her first time performing in Mexico.

As their performances get closer, questions about the tickets and VIP packages offered are flooding the internet.

For a few days, users on social networks have published information about VIP packages, as some have received information about this on their e-mails. day and delivery point His

How much and what are the VIP packages for Taylor Swift concert in Mexico?

In total, six types of VIP packages were sold for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Mexico, including various items from the tour such as postcards, pins, bags, tickets and even a special laminated souvenir ticket. A commemorative box was also included, along with other benefits.

Taylor Swift will perform four concerts at Foro Sol in Mexico City. (Instagram/@taylorswift)

Depending on the type of package, the benefits obtained will be higher:

‘it’s been a long time coming’: 16 thousand 350 mexican peso + Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platinum A section.

+ Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platinum A section. ‘Karma is my lover’: 14 thousand 850 mexican peso + Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platinum B section.

+ Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platinum B section. ‘I remember it all too well’: 12 thousand 850 mexican peso + Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platino C section.

+ Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platino C section. ‘…ready for it package’: 10 thousand 500 mexican pesos + Service Fee. Reserved seat ticket in green section A.

+ Service Fee. Reserved seat ticket in green section A. ‘It’s a love story’: 8 thousand 550 mexican peso + Service Fee. Reserved seat ticket in Orange A section.

+ Service Fee. Reserved seat ticket in Orange A section. ‘We never go out of style’: 4 thousand 550 mexican pesos + Service Fee. This is the only VIP package that includes advance entry to the venue and its sections. One ticket for the floor area.

What about the delivery of VIP packages for Taylor Swift?

From 14 August different pictures began to circulate on Twitter (now X) Dates and places where they could avail the VIP packageBecause delivery is very different from a physical ticket.

However, there was an adjustment because, due to logistical issues, some of these were not yet in Mexico City.

Information about the Taylor Swift VIP package. (Photo: Twitter/@tayswiftmex_2)

Available on the official ticketmaster blog page Location, date and time where you can go to collect your VIP package, This can be the day before or the day after your concert.

In order to collect your VIP package, you must bring the physical ticket with the name of the package you purchased and the name ‘VIP Package’, as well as a copy of the ID of the person making the purchase.

The dates posted by the site so far are as follows:

Palacio de los Deportes: access to fan gate 12

Address: Rio Churubusco S/N, Col Granjas Mexico, Iztacalco, CDMX

Dates: Monday 21 August to Wednesday 23 August ,

, Schedule: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm,

Citibanamex Center: Palacio de la Canal Room Gate 8

Address: Av. Del Conscripto 311, Colonel Lomas de Sotelo, Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX.

From this date Sunday 20 to Wednesday 23 August ,

, Schedule: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm,

Information about the Taylor Swift VIP package. (Photo: Ticketmaster Blog)

If you can’t attend any of these days at the mentioned sites, you can pick up your VIP package on the same day of your concert. Info here:

Soul Forum: Gate 15