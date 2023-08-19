Entertainment

What happened to Taylor Swift’s VIP package? This is what we know about your delivery date – El Financiero

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Next week, CDMX’s Foreo Sol will host thousands of people Swifties With a single purpose: attend one of Taylor Swift’s concerts, which will be her first time performing in Mexico.

As their performances get closer, questions about the tickets and VIP packages offered are flooding the internet.

For a few days, users on social networks have published information about VIP packages, as some have received information about this on their e-mails. day and delivery point His

How much and what are the VIP packages for Taylor Swift concert in Mexico?

In total, six types of VIP packages were sold for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Mexico, including various items from the tour such as postcards, pins, bags, tickets and even a special laminated souvenir ticket. A commemorative box was also included, along with other benefits.

Taylor Swift will perform four concerts at Foro Sol in Mexico City. (Instagram/@taylorswift)

Depending on the type of package, the benefits obtained will be higher:

  • ‘it’s been a long time coming’: 16 thousand 350 mexican peso + Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platinum A section.
  • ‘Karma is my lover’: 14 thousand 850 mexican peso + Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platinum B section.
  • ‘I remember it all too well’: 12 thousand 850 mexican peso + Service Fee. A reserved seat ticket in the Platino C section.
  • ‘…ready for it package’: 10 thousand 500 mexican pesos + Service Fee. Reserved seat ticket in green section A.
  • ‘It’s a love story’: 8 thousand 550 mexican peso + Service Fee. Reserved seat ticket in Orange A section.
  • ‘We never go out of style’: 4 thousand 550 mexican pesos + Service Fee. This is the only VIP package that includes advance entry to the venue and its sections. One ticket for the floor area.

What about the delivery of VIP packages for Taylor Swift?

From 14 August different pictures began to circulate on Twitter (now X) Dates and places where they could avail the VIP packageBecause delivery is very different from a physical ticket.

However, there was an adjustment because, due to logistical issues, some of these were not yet in Mexico City.

Information about the Taylor Swift VIP package. (Photo: Twitter/@tayswiftmex_2)

Available on the official ticketmaster blog page Location, date and time where you can go to collect your VIP package, This can be the day before or the day after your concert.

In order to collect your VIP package, you must bring the physical ticket with the name of the package you purchased and the name ‘VIP Package’, as well as a copy of the ID of the person making the purchase.

The dates posted by the site so far are as follows:

Palacio de los Deportes: access to fan gate 12

  • Address: Rio Churubusco S/N, Col Granjas Mexico, Iztacalco, CDMX
  • Dates: Monday 21 August to Wednesday 23 August,
  • Schedule: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm,

Citibanamex Center: Palacio de la Canal Room Gate 8

  • Address: Av. Del Conscripto 311, Colonel Lomas de Sotelo, Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX.
  • From this date Sunday 20 to Wednesday 23 August,
  • Schedule: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm,

Information about the Taylor Swift VIP package. (Photo: Ticketmaster Blog)

If you can’t attend any of these days at the mentioned sites, you can pick up your VIP package on the same day of your concert. Info here:

Soul Forum: Gate 15

  • Address: EJ 3 Sur (Anil) 710b, Colon Granjas Mexico, Iztacalco, CDMX
  • Dates: the day you go to the concert,
  • Schedule: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM,

Source link

Tags
Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Would you like further lengthy lashes? Add this oil to your masks

July 16, 2023

Selena Gomez gets emotional at Taylor Swift concert

1 week ago

Dominic Fike Confirms His Breakup With Hunter Schafer After Falling In Love On ‘Euphoria’: “I Decided To Be Single”

4 weeks ago

What platform is the Jennifer Lawrence tape on?

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button