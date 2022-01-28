What happened to Tesla’s Bitcoins after the crypto collapse

After the recent collapse of cryptocurrencies and the noisy down of Bitcoin many are wondering what happened to all BTC’s Tesla. At the time, we are talking about April 2021, the company had invested 1.5 billion dollars in the queen of crypto. Better not to be fooled by the company’s old no to BTC motivated by the constant accusation of a mining that is not at all eco-sustainable and in contrast with the objectives of its electric cars. The patron Elon Musk he never left the field. To confirm there are the latest Tesla quarterly. Not only did it close a record 2021, but the Bitcoins purchased are still all there, except for a small part sold a few months ago, just to prove their liquidity.

Tesla still keeps its Bitcoins

In other words, Tesla was not afraid of the recent negative trend of Bitcoin. The stock market does not scare Elon Musk who is still very confident in the crypto queen. This has led the company to be the first in the world by quantity of BTC detained.

Doubt could arise in those who see this aspect as an annoying compromise for those who would like to buy shares Tesla. The controversy is based on the strong volatility of Bitcoin which could worry traditional and not fully pro cryptocurrency investors. Nonetheless, Musk has clear ideas and is equally aware that those who want to invest in the shares of the Palo Alto company do so precisely because he has bought BTC. This especially where, in the United States of America, there are no alternatives.

