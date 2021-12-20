What happened to the abandoned Batmobile in Dubai?

Any avid enthusiast of Batman he could not have missed a rather atypical and if we want shocking news that has quickly made the rounds of the web in recent weeks, where some guys have even managed to discover how in a garage of Dubai none other than one was kept Batmobile from Batman.

The peculiarity of the news we talked about above is that this car is totally authentic, being in fact a of the four Batmobiles featured in a film of the acclaimed and iconic film trilogy of dark Knight, which we remember to be the work of Christopher Nolan.

Following this discovery, the Italian YouTuber Nico de Corato decided to investigate this particular matter, discovering not only the exact location of this extraordinary car that Christian Bale used in the acclaimed and award-winning film de The Dark Night: The Dark Knight, but he even had the opportunity to enter it, photographing this extraordinary encounter and making a dedicated video.

Not happy with this fact, the good Nico de Corato has decided just in these days to go again to the owner of the garage where the vehicle is parked, making an exclusive video and discovering that the car has been moved behind other cars to prevent some people from deciding to go there to take pictures .

In this new video by the Italian YouTuber you can also see how this one Batmobile of the famous Batman verses still in a state of total abandonment, with the boy who even made a call to the owner of the workshop to find out if a video interview with the owner of the vehicle can be organized.