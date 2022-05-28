Dr. House is a series that marked history, the character played by Hugh Laurie remains in the minds of his fans, as well as several of his characters, who became an important part of the plot.

The Serie Dr. House has a very special place in the hearts of all his fans, is one of the most popular series of the 2000s. The show created by David Shore came to revolutionize the genre with a irreverent character, cheeky, complicated, cynical and great.

But Gregory House was not the only character who shone in the series, we met others who, for better or worse, had a notable participation in the plot of the program and showed that beyond the cold heart of the Doctor, there was a great human being.

What happened to the actors of Dr. House and how do they look now?

The show premiered on November 16, 2004 and ended in 2012there are countless characters that went through the series, but here we mention the most important ones and tell you what happened to them after the series.

Gregory HouseHugh Laurie

He is without a doubt one of the most iconic characters on television.is a doctor with exceptional skills to solve difficult cases that another doctor could not. He was misanthropic and with great taste in music.

Medicine was one of his hobbies, he was addicted to vicodin, he used a cane and his best friend was James Wilson. His performance earned him an Emmy and after the series, the Briton has appeared in some rSecondary oles in various films, in addition to offering shows as a musician.

Dr. James Wilson (Sean Leonard)

The Dr. James Wilson was the opposite of Dr. Housewas more focused, with a greater sense of maturity and empathy, but had a strange friendship with Gregory.

Also, Gregory constantly abused James’ trust and friendship, who little by little became a central part of the series. Once he finished the show, Robert Sean Leonard has appeared in various plays and series with sporadic roles, such as in The Good Doctor.

Lisa CuddyLisa Edelstein

Gregory House had a companion who always put up with his madness, the Doctor Cuddy, who was the one who managed the Princeton Plainsboro Hospital.

Despite disagreeing many times, House proved to be correct. She ended up in love with Gregory House and always wanted to be a mother. But he was never able to pull it off, as he left the series in the penultimate season.

Once the show was over, Edelstein appeared in some series such as The Good Doctor as Dr. Marina Blaize and on 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Eric Foreman as Omar Epps

As in every series there is always a character who has hidden intentions, this was the role of Eric Foreman, who began as Gregory’s apprentice and later, betrayed him in a certain way.

After the end of Dr. House, Omar Epps was part of movies like ‘Traffik’, ‘Trick’, ‘3022’ or Netflix’s Fatal Affair.

Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer)

Robert Chase was considered a doctor with little ethics, but in his character, what mattered was success beyond any other situation.

Came to having a relationship with cameron and in the end, he keeps everything that the other members always wanted. Being a department head.

Jesse Spencer participated in the Chicago Fire series as Captain Matthew Casey and continued with that character to date.

Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison)

This character never agreed with House’s ethics, little by little he got used to it, to the point of falling in love with Gregory, but there was never anything between them.

Once Dr. House finished, Jennifer Morrison was dedicated to the show Once Upon A Time, where he has had enormous success in his career.

Dr. Remy Hadley (Olivia Wilde)

Remy Hadley always turned in a dark and supporting role, but shared a certain empathy with his work method and had him as an example to follow. In addition, she was sullen and unsociable. He suffered from Huntington’s diseaseinherited from his mother, which triggered a life full of fun and excess.

Now, Olivia Wilde began a career as a director and made the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Dr. Chris Taub (Peter Jacobson)

Chris Taub was a man haunted by his past, with bad relationships, but a lot of talent for medicine. He was a plastic surgeon and always clicked with House.

After, Peter Jacobson immersed himself in supporting roles, both on film and on TV, like ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ and ‘NCIS: LA’.

These are just some of the dozens of characters that appeared in Dr. Housesome were more successful than others in the different series where they participated, but all were part of the world of a doctor addicted to Vicodin.