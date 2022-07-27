What happened to the actress who played Lagertha in Vikings? This is how he fights against Putin and the invasion of Ukraine

“I am very proud to be Ukrainian. We have very different traditions and cultures, and the Ukrainian spirit is indomitable, it has great perseverance.With these words, Katherine Winnickactress who gave life to lagertha in vikingsmade it clear in an interview with Fox NewsDigital which was very happy with its roots, its origin.

And why is the interpreter commenting on this just now? Because it has become one of the most critical voices against Vladimir Putin Y his invasion of Ukraine. Although he lives outside the country, he always has his family and friends in mind, since the vast majority remain in Ukrainian territory. Being aware of the power that she can exercise due to her fame, she does not stop speaking and criticizing a war that she still does not understand, and therefore Katherine Winnick She is an exemplary woman that you should meet.

Who is Katheryn Winnick and why is she hot after Vikings?

Katherine Winnick She is an expert in martial arts, something that opened the doors to the film industry. The action scenes are his specialty and this has earned him many roles before and after vikings . ✅

She is an expert in martial arts, something that opened the doors to the film industry. The and this has earned him many roles before and after . ✅ Now he is the protagonist of big skyone of the most powerful bets of the American channel ABC (can be seen in Disney Plus), but it is news for another much sadder matter.

As much as Katherine Winnick talk about Ukrainian roots, the truth is that the actress was born in Canada. Yes, she is from this European country because her parents come from there, and for this reason she was even at the events celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. In addition, she is very good friends with Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife.

“I pray for the soldiers and civilians on the ground right now. And I pray for your safety and survival…”, the interpreter explained in the aforementioned interview. In addition, she adds that Volodymyr Zelensky he is the best president that Ukraine can have, and she is very proud of him: “I want the world to know that he is a hero who unites everyone and defends our country. He stays with his people and is willing to fight on the terrain“.

Definitely, Katherine Winnick She will be known for her role in vikingsbut the real battle is being fought nowin the media spotlight, charging against the invasion of Ukraine and defending his own.