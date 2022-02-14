What happened to the Afghans who arrived in Italy

Last August the Italian government set up a massive civilian and military operation to evacuate thousands of Afghans from Kabul, the country’s capital, during the early days of the new Taliban regime. For about ten days, two aircraft of the Italian Air Force, the C-130 and the KC 767, flew between Rome and Kabul, transporting the collaborators of the Italian embassy and military mission and their families, as well as dozens of other people in difficulty. In all 4,890 Afghans arrived in Rome: Italy was the country of the European Union that had welcomed the highest number of people.

In reality, the reception process had only just begun. To rebuild a life in a foreign and in many ways alien country takes several years, and a series of pieces made up of relationships, opportunities and connections that must fit together in the right place. In this sense, the efforts of the state are continuing, but they also have very obvious limitations.

The Italian reception system was not ready to receive nearly five thousand people who had fled in a hurry from a context of civil war, and of very different ages, profiles and needs. “In several cases, completely inadequate solutions have been used to host them,” he tells Post Filippo Miraglia, vice president and immigration manager of ARCI, one of the associations most involved in welcoming Afghan people evacuated from Kabul.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior provided to Post, to date of the 4,890 people who have arrived in Italy by airlift from Kabul, 3,671 are in Italian reception facilities. However, only one in five has been assigned to a structure that deals with building and implementing integration projects in society. That is, the structures included in the SAI network (Hospitality Integration System).

Sicily, Valle d’Aosta and Friuli Venezia Giulia have not welcomed Afghans

The other 3,003 were placed in the Extraordinary Reception Centers (CAS). In the jargon of those who work in the reception, these are defined as “parking lots”, because those who manage them are required to guarantee only the minimum hospitality services: a bed, three meals a day, a clean bathroom, a very small amount of money for personal purchases . In the CAS, everything that is done by the managers and operators to favor the reception and integration of guests takes place on a strictly voluntary basis. Not exactly an ideal condition for a person who has just lost all of his or her points of reference and often finds himself in a fragile condition.

“The CAS have served to give first aid from a material point of view,” he tells al Post Simona Lanzoni, vice president of the Pangea non-profit organization, “but these are centers that, for example, are not required to have a psychologist on their staff. And sometimes not even psychologists have a training that allows them to manage people who come from a certain cultural background, speak only English or a local language, and maintain a great anguish for those they have left behind ».

Lanzoni explains that Afghans traditionally have very large families made up of six, ten, and even fifteen people: even those who managed to bring their closest family members to Italy have left dozens of cousins, grandchildren and friends in Afghanistan for whom they remain very worried. , as the Taliban could retaliate against them to punish people living in the West today. “To deal with these people you need to be able to listen and know their culture,” says Lanzoni.

The government and the Ministry of the Interior knew immediately that the CAS would not be adequate structures to work on the integration of the Afghans who arrived from Kabul via the airlift. The problem is that there were no other places to put them; with the exception of a few hundred places that have been guaranteed to the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and families with the disabled.

To activate new posts, the SAI network – which today is made up of about 35 thousand posts – provides for a shared responsibility between the structures and the Municipalities where they are based, and various bureaucratic steps. It therefore has a rigid structure and is not able to absorb sudden flows of new guests. The CAS, on the other hand, are headed by the Ministry of the Interior and can also be opened in a few days with a decision of the individual prefecture.

The government had begun work to expand the SAI network with an additional 3,000 posts after the summer, asking municipalities how many of them were available to increase their share of SAI posts. The deadline for communicating their availability was set for November, but the quota of 3,000 seats was reached only after a second round of requesting availability. Once defined where to activate the posts, the government had to find the necessary money – around 101 million euros until 2023 – and decide how to distribute them. The lists of municipalities whose proposed expansion of the SAI structures was accepted were published between December and January.

The municipality that stands out most in this list is that of Bologna, which is committed to increasing its SAI network by 300 places: more than any other municipality or consortium of municipalities, including Milan (200 places), Turin (40 places), Genoa (50 seats). The Municipality of Rome has not submitted any requests. Even the most willing municipality, however, has not yet managed to activate its 300 places. “He has identified the associations, but they have to draw up an integration project, find houses, and do other things that take time,” explains Miraglia from ARCI.

For some, the administrative machinery of the state is doing what it can with the resources it has at its disposal. Others are convinced that we could have moved a long time ago.

“We already knew from January that we would have to demobilize the Italian contingent from Afghanistan,” he reminds al Post Oliviero Forti, Caritas National Head of Migration Policies. “The state could have started the evacuations before August. The emergency was partially inevitable, but some of the people could be transferred in advance », perhaps at the end of a gradual process of rapprochement. However, no European country has taken such measures.

The confusion and haste of those days meant that the remaining seats in the SAIs were quickly filled by the most vulnerable people ever, while all the others were housed in the CAS, where support networks, if any, are informal and voluntary. Lanzoni tells of CAS managers and operators who have done everything to put newcomers at ease and encourage their integration; but also of an Afghan couple, mother and daughter, placed in an isolated house in a remote Tuscan village, from where they asked to be transferred because they were terrified of it. The two Afghans aren’t the only ones who have had a similar experience, explains Lanzoni.

“Running away from home in a hurry, climbing over an airport wall, and then in the end arriving in a place that you do not even know how to indicate on a map, perhaps next to people who come from other contexts and countries such as Nigeria or Mali , slows down and endangers integration paths, ”says Forti of Caritas.

All the operators tell of Afghans who arrived in Italy and then fled shortly after, probably towards the northern countries. The data provided to Post from the ministry they allow you to get an idea of ​​how many there are. 4,732 people arrived in Italy by airlift from Kabul and entered the reception system. Of these, 3,671 are still in the system. Instead 1,061, that is a little more than one in five, have left Italy.

Many have probably reached out to relatives and friends in Germany or in countries further north such as Sweden and Denmark. We do not know exactly how many have left due to the conditions found upon their arrival in Italy.

For those who have chosen to stay, things are slowly falling into place.

In recent weeks, the operators report that entire families are being transferred from the CAS to the SAI structures. In the meantime, the Ministry of the Interior has announced that 2,535 asylum applications have been submitted, of which 1,778 have already been concluded. Apart from a few isolated cases, all Afghans who arrived by airlift were guaranteed refugee status, that is, the form of protection that guarantees greater protection. Miraglia estimates that by 2022, “perhaps even by the summer”, everyone’s requests will be examined: something that will guarantee at least some stability to people who have not had an easy life in recent months.