What happened to the Bennifers?

After living in the limelight for months and months, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they seem to have gone into hiding, disappearing from all the gossip magazines on the planet. What is there to worry about? It will not be that the two have already entered into crisis by putting an end to the Bennifers without letting us know anything, right? No, don’t worry, the love story between the sing of Change El Paso and the actor of The Last Duel continues at full speed even if with some small hitch due to the many work commitments of both that lead the couple to be often separated and to meet as soon as possible.

In this period J-Lo is in Vancouver (Canada) on the set of the movie Netflix The Mother, an adrenaline-pumping thriller that sees her play the lead role alongside colleagues Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal, while Ben is currently busy with Robert Rodriguez’s new film Hypnotic, filming for which is taking place in Austin, Texas.

So it is so that as soon as they have a free moment, Lopez and Affleck board the first plane to join the other, even if only for a few hours. A long-distance love that of the Bennifers, whose distance does not seem to affect in the slightest the feeling that unites them and that has made the two actors find again after 17 years of friendship. Their flame was rekindled thanks to some particularly affectionate emails sent to the actress of Shall We Dance by Jennifer Garner’s ex, whose boundless romance ended up making Lopez capitulate who, on the occasion of the Venice Film Festival 2021, made her official red carpet debut alongside her boyfriend, kicking off the second chapter of Bennifer. Their love that filled the newspapers with gossip over the summer, when the singer of Waiting for Tonight and his family moved to Los Angeles to stay close to the actor Good Will Hunting, with whom J-Lo also bought the house.

This is a very important step that makes us understand how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez plan to be together for a long time and to unite their respective families. A change of life that has already had the approval of the 52-year-old’s children (that is the twins Emme and Max, born from the marriage with Marc Anthony), more than enthusiastic about the return of the actor of Batman in their daily life, together with which they will spend the holiday period. “They plan to spend the holidays with the children and also to go on trips alone,” said a source very close to the couple. “They want to be together all the time, so their next dates are Thanksgiving and Christmas with all the kids.” And if Jennifer and Ben are planning on spending Christmas together as one big happy family, then it means theirs is really true love.

