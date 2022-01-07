What happened to the Capitol Hill assailants? Few convictions and many candidates – Corriere.it

A year after the attack on Congress, 57 protagonists of that dramatic day are already candidates or are about to do so. And the defendants would be twice as likely to be released from prison pending trial than ordinary defendants. And with over 4 times less likely to be convicted

A year after the assault on Congress that threatens to stop the democratic transfer of power to the US, what happened to the protagonists of that dramatic January 6? In these 12 months, not only has the perception of the gravity of what happened changed among conservatives (today 34% of Americans justify political violence), but the narrative on that day has also changed in the right-wing media: the assailants – initially criminalized also by networks like Fox – they have been turned into victims of the judicial repression of the Biden courts (actually made up of judges largely appointed by Republican presidents). It is no wonder that so far only the Qanon Shaman and those who admitted to having violently attacked the police have been sentenced.

Few condemned (and in a mild way) and many candidates: many are even using the march on Congress as an election springboard. I am at least 57 protagonists of that dramatic day who have already run for political office in 2021 or are about to do so this year a Politico.com survey. Among them many candidates for state parliaments, but also 24 running for the Washington Congress and 5 aspiring governors, from Ryan Kelley in Michigan to Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

After a year of investigating the largest mass criminal event in US history, it appears that justice struggles to follow its course: many of the January 6 defendants are treated with gloves, in an indulgent way to say the least, to look at the results of the investigation conducted by Slate. The American magazine analyzed the events of 733 people arrested for the assault on the Capitol, crossing publicly available databases and hundreds of personal files. The clear trend: the defendants for the events of January 6 were sent home pending trial in a much higher proportion than the rest of the prison population in 2019 (85% versus 42%). In other words: the defendants of January 6 would have the twice as likely to be released from prison pending trial than ordinary defendants and more than four times less likely to be convicted. Not only that: the sentences issued were lighter than those normally required for confessed offenders.

What do we know about the defendants?

Of the 733 arrested, 702 were charged in a federal district court and 31 in a Superior Court, which usually deals with less serious cases. Of these 31 lower-level defendants, six are women, 24 are men, one was a trans woman who was initially accused of illegal possession of weapons. Of these, 14 were released on bail pending trial. Among them are the mother and daughter influencers of the Gop of Oregon Kristina and Yevgeniya Malimon, defended by one of Trump’s lawyers on impeachment.

Of the 702 defendants in the district court, at least 99 have pleaded guilty and are awaiting trial. 72 defendants pleaded guilty and have already been sentenced. Two are dead, two are fugitives and one is not opposed. The remaining 526 pleaded not guilty.

How many are the defendants in prison?

Very few. 85 percent of the defendants in the district court received some sort of early release and only 15 percent had to wait for trial in prison. The special treatment reserved for the Capitol assailants catches the eye when comparing the percentages: in 2019, only 42% of federal defendants were released from prison pending the date of the trial or resolution of the case while 58 were forced to await the trial in prison .

The reasons for this special treatment

There are a number of plausible explanations for this phenomenon. Only 30 percent of those arrested on January 6 had a criminal record, points out the political analyst Robert Pape, against 73% of those convicted of federal crimes. Furthermore defendants in the January 6 cases are far more likely to be white than those in a typical federal criminal case. According to a first estimate by Pape, 95% of the January 6 defendants were white against the

52% in the United States in 2018. Studies have shown that the criminal justice system is rife with prejudices that lead to staggering racial disparities.

Last but not least, January 6 defendants appear to have more resources than the average criminal defendant, hiring high-level private lawyers that cost four times more than those taken by an average defendant.

What do we know about people accused of assaulting police?

A relatively small number of those accused of assaulting officers have links to far-right groups or have had problems with the law in the past.

What happened to the people who pleaded guilty?

Of the more than 170 defendants who have pleaded guilty, at least 70 have already been convicted. 44% of them will spend between 14 days and 5 years in prison. Another 25 percent will serve a different sentence in prison and the rest on probation. Many defendants received a lower sentence than that requested by the prosecutor. Starting with the QAnon shaman, Jacob Chansley: 41 months instead of 51.

How many are still detained?

76 defendants are still detained in prison on charges of violently assaulting police officers. Many of them have criminal records. Some are accused of assaulting former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone. Timothy Desjardins allegedly attacked officers with a table leg. Andrew Quentin Taake allegedly beat the officers with a metal whip. been sued after bragging about the incident with a woman on the Bumble dating app. Michael J. Lopatic Sr. a former marine: by attacking the officers he prevented them from providing first aid to those who had been trampled in the uprising and someone who later died. Some of the detainees are members of extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

Did the defendants violate the conditions of their release?

Eight people currently detained in prison were originally granted early release only to be sent back to prison for various reasons. Among them is one of the two women inmates involved in the revolt on the Capitol, Pauline Bauer. Two other defendants on January 6, initially released and then incarcerated again, were senior leaders of the Proud Boy, accused of organizing the initial violence that led to crowds taking over the Capitol.

Some of the most famous assailants are on the loose

The assault was also unprecedented as the insurgents documented their every move, allowing the world to watch their deeds in real time. Among the most prominent rioters that day and then released there are Robert Keith Packer, who wore the Camp Auschwitz shirt during the revolt, e Kevin Seefried, photographed carrying a Confederate flag. And there’s the father, James Rahm Jr., who bragged about pissing in spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi’s office and my son has the video. Among them too Chicago police officer Karol Chwiesiuk wearing a department sweatshirt during the assault.