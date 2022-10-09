What happened to the cast of “Mean Girls”? Actresses took very different paths

“Mean Girls” hit theaters in 2004 and soon became a cult teen comedy. Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, this film achieved a witty and incorrect portrayal of high school, without losing any of its relevance over the years.

The film told the story of Cady (Lindsay Lohan), a 16-year-old girl who enters an American school for the first time after growing up in Africa, where her parents educated her. Her naïveté clashes head-on with the group of popular girls at school, while her romantic interest makes mischief.

Until now, “Mean Girls” is the most important film of its star, Lindsay Lohan, but along with her, it was also possible to see some young actresses who later took different paths, with varying success.

Lindsay Lohan

She rose to fame as a Disney girl and was one of the most sought-after figures in the late ’90s and mid-2000s. Personal problems plus her substance abuse caused her career to sink, with few jobs in film and television. This year she will return to release a Christmas movie, “Falling for Christmas”, which can be seen on Netflix. She today she is 36 years old.

Rachel McAdams

Different was the path of Rachel McAdams who, away from scandals, has managed to forge a successful career in Hollywood. Her work in “Mean Girls” was what made her popular and since then she has not stopped working. In addition, she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Spotlight” (2015). She today she is 43 years old.

amanda seyfried

At 36 years old, Amanda Seyfried is experiencing one of her best professional moments, after years participating in numerous films, “Mamma Mía!” (2008) among the most famous. In 2021 she was nominated for an Oscar for “Mank” and this year she won her first Emmy for her leading role in the miniseries “The Dropout”.

Lacey Chabert

At 40, she is the least known of the “Mean Girls” actresses. Although without the fame of her colleagues, she has continued to work in series and minor films, especially as a voice actress.

