What happened to the cast of ‘Twilight’? This is how they are in 2022

‘Twilight’ is still a surprising phenomenon. A film starring a teenager, with a hurried shooting of just 44 days and a meager budget of 37 million, broke international box offices and It took more than 393 million dollars worldwide. It would start a saga of five films that always repeated the same pattern: they charmed the public and baffled the critics, unable to understand how they could love the theaters of the 21st century. an inveterate and stubborn love affair with celibacy. When we analyzed the ‘Twilight’ phenomenon ten years after its release, we saw that it was a true turning point in the history of the most important films of the 21st century.

However, it says Mireia Mullor: “Criticize the history created by stephenie meyer it was a source of pride: to feel superior to something that millions of people around the world were worshiping as a monotheistic religion. Whether from a feminist perspective (toxic relationships!), from a traditional masculine perspective (so many corny!) or from that of cultured freakism (if Anne Rice raised her head!), the vampire saga took one of sticks that, in all this time, have shaped the memory we have of it”. Mullor wonders why we came to hate ‘Twilight’ so much, and concludes that the film isn’t really that bad. In our defense, we will put the words that Sergi Sánchez wrote in his review of ‘Twilight’, before the film exploded as a true fan phenomenon: “Yes John Hughes If he had reinvented teenage cinema in the 21st century, maybe he would have made a movie like Twilight.”

It is what success has, that sticks us to a cultural object and prevents us from the distance that we so often require in order not to oversize our opinions or egos. Because if, everyone had opinions during the heyday of ‘Twilight’. That if the movies were wrong and that’s how the protagonists of ‘Twilight’ should be according to the books, what if Catherine Hardwickedirector, began to accuse Stephanie Meyer of only wanting white actors… Best of all, and I say this without any irony, were the theories that resolved all kinds of questions that we didn’t know we needed to explain (like these theories that would explain the truth about Bella) and the number of good stories that were born as a result of the shared imagination.

Perhaps ‘Twilight’ stands alone as a rehash of the great advances that Anne Rice implanted in the evolution of the figure of the vampire, and it may not be a great film, but it helped a generation to come together, passionate and share with those around them what they really loved. That’s beautiful, and I think it’s the best legacy that the saga starring Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart.

To which we were going: do you want to feel older? This is the cast of ‘Twilight’, fourteen years after its premiere.