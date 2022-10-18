What happened to the cast of ‘Twilight’? This is how they are in 2022
‘Twilight’ is still a surprising phenomenon. A film starring a teenager, with a hurried shooting of just 44 days and a meager budget of 37 million, broke international box offices and It took more than 393 million dollars worldwide. It would start a saga of five films that always repeated the same pattern: they charmed the public and baffled the critics, unable to understand how they could love the theaters of the 21st century. an inveterate and stubborn love affair with celibacy. When we analyzed the ‘Twilight’ phenomenon ten years after its release, we saw that it was a true turning point in the history of the most important films of the 21st century.
However, it says Mireia Mullor: “Criticize the history created by stephenie meyer it was a source of pride: to feel superior to something that millions of people around the world were worshiping as a monotheistic religion. Whether from a feminist perspective (toxic relationships!), from a traditional masculine perspective (so many corny!) or from that of cultured freakism (if Anne Rice raised her head!), the vampire saga took one of sticks that, in all this time, have shaped the memory we have of it”. Mullor wonders why we came to hate ‘Twilight’ so much, and concludes that the film isn’t really that bad. In our defense, we will put the words that Sergi Sánchez wrote in his review of ‘Twilight’, before the film exploded as a true fan phenomenon: “Yes John Hughes If he had reinvented teenage cinema in the 21st century, maybe he would have made a movie like Twilight.”
It is what success has, that sticks us to a cultural object and prevents us from the distance that we so often require in order not to oversize our opinions or egos. Because if, everyone had opinions during the heyday of ‘Twilight’. That if the movies were wrong and that’s how the protagonists of ‘Twilight’ should be according to the books, what if Catherine Hardwickedirector, began to accuse Stephanie Meyer of only wanting white actors… Best of all, and I say this without any irony, were the theories that resolved all kinds of questions that we didn’t know we needed to explain (like these theories that would explain the truth about Bella) and the number of good stories that were born as a result of the shared imagination.
Perhaps ‘Twilight’ stands alone as a rehash of the great advances that Anne Rice implanted in the evolution of the figure of the vampire, and it may not be a great film, but it helped a generation to come together, passionate and share with those around them what they really loved. That’s beautiful, and I think it’s the best legacy that the saga starring Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart.
To which we were going: do you want to feel older? This is the cast of ‘Twilight’, fourteen years after its premiere.
Billy BurkeCharlie Swan
After ‘Twilight’, Chief Charlie began to reap roles in Hollywood, even starring in the apocalyptic series of JJ Abrams ‘Revolution’, along with Giancarlo Espositoa elizabeth mitchell Already Zak Orth. Later, he would return to the series, with important roles in “Zoo”, “Major Crimes” and, more recognizable, as an absent father in “The assistant” on Netflix. In cinema we saw him in ‘Lights Out’ (2016) and in the slasher ‘Assault in the night’ (2018). Additionally, Burke has devoted her free time to music and has released a couple of rock albums (in 2010 and 2018).
Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle)
Dr. Carlisle returned to his home planet: before working on ‘Twilight’ we had already seen him as a regular on series like Fox’s ‘Fastlane’ and in a handful of episodes of ‘Six Feet Under’ and ‘Damage and Damage’ , beside Glenn Close. At the end of the franchise Peter Facinelli returned to television, with roles in series as different as ‘Glee’, ‘Supergirl’ or ‘SWAT’. She was the protagonist in ‘Nurse Jackie’ (the thing does not come out of hospitals) and we saw him as the second husband of the series ‘Roar’, from Apple TV +. He has also tried his luck as a director (2018’s ‘Breaking & Exiting’ and 2020’s ‘Without a Trace’).
Jackson Rathbone (Jasper)
Before meeting him as Jasper, the newest member of the Cullen family, jackson rathbone we had seen him in very small roles in ‘The OC’ and ‘Criminal Minds’. His character in ‘Twilight’ allowed him to rise to fame for a moment, but he chose to continue with a project-disaster: he gave life to Sokka, the comic character of the real image version of ‘Avatar’, the ‘Airbender: The Last warrior’ of Shyamalan (here our review of the film). What follows have been pinillos on television and in telefilms and titles very, very indie. Attention, that in 2023 premieres ‘Books and Drinks’, a film with clear lake set in the Dominican Republic.
Nikki Reed gave Rosalie’s character some depth and pretty much disappeared from the map. In 2013, we recognized her as a secondary in ‘Empire State’ (with Liam Hemsworth Y Dwayne Johnson), but since then he has only participated in sporadic roles. Away from the screen, Reed has pursued his personal passions. together with her husband Ian Somerhalder (Damon in ‘Vampire Diaries’), created his own line of jewelry eco friendly and partnered with footwear company Loci to launch a line of vegan and sustainable sneakers. In addition, we will have seen her in campaigns in defense of animal rights.
Anna Kendrick (Jessica)
Was ‘Twilight’ the movie that launched Anna Kendrick to stardom? Or was it his iconic supporting roles in 2009’s ‘Up In The Air’ and 2010’s ‘Scott Pilgrim Against The World’? What is clear is that since then his career has had a very healthy growth. Starting in 2012, she led the ‘Giving the note’ trilogy as Beca, turned the dance with the plastic cups into a viral phenomenon and showed talent in singing. Today we can see her on Netflix as the co-star of ‘Love Life’, a romantic comedy in serial format, in the science-fiction thriller ‘Stowaway’ and in the weeping melodrama ‘Alice, Darling’… Variety, girl.
Ashley Greene He also chose to diversify wildly: he worked on the video game dubbing of ‘Batman: Arkham Asylum’ and ‘Batgirl: A Matter of Family’ (it was Barbara Gordon, of course) and appeared as a secondary in the ‘Pan Am’ series, in ‘Rogue’ and in ‘Step Up: High Water’. In the cinema, we have seen her in a small role in ‘El scandal’ (the one with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman Y margot robbie) and as a protagonist in ‘Aftermath’. beware of this pearl indiea splatter with a lot of substance. Greene has frequented the action thriller, in ‘Wrong Place‘ with Bruce Willis and in ‘One shot (Rescue mission)’, which premiered a few months ago. For his next project, he will star alongside Nicolas Cage another thriller: ‘Retirement Plan’.
The success of Kellan Lutz It has been more moderate than that of the leading couple of ‘Twilight’, but the actor has focused and is still active. His career has veered from being a strong teenager in horror films (‘A Night to Die’, the remake from ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’) to action hero. In 2014, she starred in the unsuccessful ‘Hercules: The Origin of the Legend’ (it was Hercules) and in 2015 she worked with Bruce Willis in front of ‘Extraction’, adrenaline in vein. Then he would be haunted by Egyptian curses in ‘Guardians of the tomb’ (2018), after which he would go on to television, where we have him signed as Kenny Crosby in the ‘FBI’ franchises. After a family tragedy and, in the midst of a pandemic, he announced that he was going to retire… But he is back: in 2023, we will see ‘Pálido’, a revenge thriller with Lutz as the protagonist.
Taylor LautnerJacob Black
Who was discovered in ‘The adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D’ (eye, in 3-D… Viva 2005) for many years became the center of a good number of youthful fantasies. His success as a lycanthrope never equaled the rest of the bets that were made with him: neither with ‘No Exit’ (2011) nor with ‘Tracers’ (2015). However, he is not a stranger to the public, who have seen him on Netflix with ‘The Ridiculous 6’ (a silly western with Adam Sandler) and in the ‘Cuckoo’ series. Today the youth may remember him for having been nominated at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, for his role as Dr. Cascade in ‘Scream Queens’. His latest hit is also on Netflix: it’s the uplifting movie ‘Play at home’ (it has a ‘Champions’ vibe), along with kevin james.
Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan
Kristen Stewart has continued to veer between movies indie and big trading bets. In 2014, for example, she starred in ‘Viaje a Sils Maria’ by Olivier Assayas (with whom he has collaborated again for ‘Personal Shopper’ and for a small role in the series ‘Irma Vep’), ‘Still Alice’ (a drama that was going for Oscar, with Julianne Moore) and the ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ ultra-popcorn maker with Chris Hemsworth Y Charlize Theron. His greatest hits of him? In the author’s section, ‘Certain Women’ by Kelly Reichardt‘Spencer’ from Paul Larrain and ‘Crimes of the Future’ David Cronenberg. On the blockbuster shore, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Underwater’ and the bollera Christmas comedy ‘The season of happiness’. For ‘Spencer’ she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.
Robert PattinsonEdward Cullen
Robert Pattinson it has also detached once and for all from its fangs. David Cronenberg (‘Cosmopolis’, ‘Maps to the Stars’), the Safdies (‘Good Time’), James Gray (‘Z, the lost city’) and Christopher Nolan (‘Tenet’) have been some of the filmmakers who have been able to see in him an incredible actor and, endorsed by claire denis (‘High Life’) and Robert Eggers (‘El faro’), has already traveled to outer space and to the depths of the human soul. For the public, and for his pocket, he has been ‘The Batman’ and today he is in talks to star in the new film by bong joon-ho (‘Parasites’), with Tony Collette Y Mark Ruffalo.
