What happened to the caverns and where did the water from the damaged collector go (and what is known about the Bailey bridges)

For a week the Executing Unit of Road Conservation (Covial) began to fill the subsidence of at least 17.5 meters deep after the excavations carried out trying to locate and repair the collector that collapsed.

This Tuesday, July 14, a month has passed since the sinking was recorded at kilometer 15 of the route to the Pacific, in Villa Nueva, which has affected more than 150,000 users who pass through this road heading to the south of the country.

However, it was reported that the collapsed collector was sealed with hydraulic concrete, but they continue to excavate other surrounding areas that they say are at risk.

Filling Process

The subsidence started at the end of one lane and then spread to all four southbound lanes. Currently, the works cover the seven lanes after excavation in the area.

Between June 15 and 16, recently, they tried to fill with fluid concrete without repairing the collector that collapsed due to damage caused by the Catalina fault that affects the place, but the rain washed the material.

After the failed attempt at filling, with preliminary reports, Covial began excavations seeking to repair and replace the collapsed collector at a depth of 18.5 meters, but various caverns were located, some up to 15 meters in diameter and 2.5 meters deep, which after an evaluation were filled with flowable concrete.

Covial is the entity of the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing that is in charge of the work and this Tuesday, July 12, it reported that the reinforced filling is about to be completed, which is made with a classified and compacted material to enable the route.

For this filling, geogrid was used in which a select filling was applied to every 20 centimeters; in addition to geogrid to increase the load capacity of soft soils.

Covial’s Communication Department reported that it continues “advancing after completely sealing the damaged collector, as well as the caverns that have been found along the way.”

He added: “Now Significant progress has been made in reinforced paddingnow we are 5.20 meters from the downstream, that is to say from the level of the road”.

When consulting how long it can be completely sealed, it has been indicated that “It is complicated, since climatic conditions can greatly influence and slow down the processes.”

Waters that reached the sealed collector

Along the contour of the subsidence absorption wells have been drilled that will serve to make the tunnels of the new collector, according to Covial. The wells are worked in parallel.

“We are already a few meters from the impact with the construction of tunnels for the construction of the new collector that provisionally we will have in the place; we also continue extracting Rainwater that led this damaged collector, is extracted through pumps with the battery of eight 42-meter absorption wells that we have to redirect the flow of the CA-9 South”, explained the Department of Communication.

Currently it is observed that the excavations were extended; while Covial reported that material that was covered by the rains was removed. Also, the northern corner of the affected area will be patched removing material that is not suitable for filling, this is done since the level that allows adequate access to that point has been reached.

After filling that corner in a controlled manner, we will proceed to continue filling with longer layers.

New excavations

The new excavations are derived from studies in which part of the primary affectation was also determined, which is why they were excavated and made a reinforced fill.

heavy traffic continues to be diverted to prevent it from crossing the Enrique Tejada Wild bridge that is on one side of the subsidence and the vibration represents a risk.

The Ministry of Communications recently reported that it would also carry out repairs on the aforementioned bridge and two others in the Villa Nueva area, but they have not yet started.

The Government of Guatemala hopes that the United States Army can support with the transfer of two Acrow-type Bailey bridges that are intended to be installed in the area of ​​the sinking and that according to President Alejandro Giammattei, these have a useful life of up to 100 years and could remain permanently because they are made of steel and are 80 meters long.

Communications has also informed that these bridges that the Ministry of Defense will buy They will be installed provisionally while the final results of the evaluations are available to determine the final works.

Until now, neither President Alejandro Giammattei nor Minister Javier Maldonado have detailed the amount that has already been invested in the work in the area of ​​the collapse.

Videos: Maria Jose Bonilla