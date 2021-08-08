What happened to the Cowboys & Aliens sequel? | Cinema

Raise your hand who remembers Cowboys & Aliens, the 2011 film directed by Jon Favreau. Those who have ever wanted a sequel hold it up. Ok some hands went down, but many remained up. The film, based on the comic by Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, was in fact anything but a failure. In fact, it could benefit from a captivating mix between the genre of the western and science fiction and a cast that could very well be exploited for more than one film. Yet the commercial failure immediately nullified the possibility of a continuation of the story. He did not have the opportunity to refine some naivete and narrative uncertainties in other chapters.

The creator of Cowboys & Aliens is back to talk, ten years later, the sequel never made. One of the biggest problems was the budget, explains Rosenberg: of course, audiences don’t have to know how much they spend on a film, what matters is their liking, but that money was a big problem. Cowboys & Aliens however, he is fortunate to have a rather devoted fanbase who continues to write to the authors hoping for a sequel.

The news hasn’t been very comforting to date. Things may change soon!

Says the writer:

If it had cost sixty million less to produce the film, it would have been considered a major success. It raised $ 175 million, and if you add in DVD sales and TV rights, it doubles. And it must be considered according to the inflation of 2011.

Rosenberg claims that the final proceeds were satisfactory in and of themselves, but in the face of such a large budget he could not justify the commitment in a follow-up. He also notes that the mobile game was very successful.

To stand in the way to Cowboys & Aliens 2 there was an age-old “political” question between production companies and power relations. Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard were important voices in the creation of the first film. They both wanted the film to be produced by their own company: DreamWorks for Spielberg and Imagine Entertainment for Howard.

However, DreamWorks had a deal with Paramount, while Imagine with Universal. The two studios then joined in a partnership. Apparently it seemed like a profitable move, but it created several clutches.

Steven worked with Paramount and Universal (the previous production company Spielberg had tried to make the film with) was not happy. Then DreamWorks started fighting with Paramount. There are no good or bad in this story. It’s just the way business works.

The cast generally tried not to take sides in the dispute between the two when they finally found themselves on set. However, it is clear that the production tensions then had concrete consequences on processing. One of the biggest tears was Universal’s announcement of the film’s release date without first dealing with DreamWorks.

Tensions then got in the way in the decision-making process with respect to Cowboys & Aliens 2. Rosenberg said that “they could not define how to do it due to all the studios involved. It was too complicated a skein to unravel“.

There is still hope however for a sequel to Cowboys & Aliens since the rights returned to Rosenberg with his company Platinum Studios. If it ever comes out, the film must not be based on anything that came before. So it won’t be a real sequel. To create the story, the writer says, they will have to go back to the original source or create new material. It will therefore be either an adaptation from the comic or a reboot of the film. Hardly a sequel.

What should we expect? If that ever happens, we’re planning on having flying horses in the film, Rosenberg says as he starts teasing viewers’ palates.

Source: Yahoo