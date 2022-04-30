What happened to the director who humiliated María Celeste Arrarás?

María Celeste Arrarás, who was the face of “Primer Impacto” and “Al Rojo Vivo”, revealed that a news editor made his life impossible in his career and named him Octavio.

IN CONTEXT: The news director who despised and humiliated María Celeste Arrarás

Maria Celeste Arraras She shared in her column called “This is how I see it… Reflections of María Celeste” that after years she saw again the person who humiliated her when she was her editor.

When she started her career Octavio did not take her into account and humiliated her, over the years she evolved until she achieved the success for which she fought so hard and found it when she was summoned as the star of Al Rojo Vivo.

At the time he was a reporter for a local Miami magazine, while she had risen to the poor show, apparently he had to write some sort of content for her and so he would be present at the press conference.

“I saw him among the sea of ​​reporters… in an instant, countless memories of all the times he, being my boss, had despised me, the times he had humiliated me and He had treated as if I were painted on the wall, “he said.

“I was backstage in the conference room at the Biltmore Hotel with the presidents of NBC and Telemundo preparing to announce some big news to the press: that I had been hired as the anchor and editor-in-chief of a new newsmagazine that would carry my name: Al Rojo Vivo with María Celeste”.

“There I was, upstairs, celebrating my success and he was down there with a career practically canceled, Octavio was no longer news director for Channel 41, he had moved to Miami and worked as an editor for one of those supplements that come with the newspapers, which was definitely a drop in rank,” he said.

“With a shy smile he stood on end and from far below extended his hand to greet me, as I leaned over to shake it I remembered the prophetic words that my ex-husband Guillermo repeated to me at the time of Octavio’s mistreatment: ‘He’s going downhill, Mari. And you’re going uphill.'”

“I could have ignored him but that never crossed my mind. I had no desire to make him feel insignificant as he had made me feel, ‘Congratulations’ he said, ‘thanks for coming’ I replied with a sincere smile.

He then gave the lesson he learned from that episode:

“In life one should not harbor resentments. If I had wasted my time blaming Octavio for everything he did to me and feeling sorry for myself, I would not have been able to focus all my energies on achieving my professional goals that took me that day to that scene.”

After commenting that the next day the event was on the front pages of several newspapers, I said: “I imagined Octavio reading the article somewhere in the city. What an irony! Life goes around and certainly never ceases to surprise us. That confirmed that I had chosen the correct slogan for my new program: ‘Expect the unexpected’”.