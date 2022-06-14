What happened to the girl from Jurassic Park? What Ariana Richards did

Midtime Editorial

Right in the nostalgia. Three decades ago, the most successful dinosaur movie of all time was released, a franchise created by Steven Spielberg that has marked generations to this day. And it’s about the premiere of the last tape Jurassic World: Dominion and the participation of some of the original members that we want to show you what does the actress who made a look like “Lex Murphy” in jurassic-park.

A few days ago, what will apparently be the last feature film of this franchise was released, in which now Chris Pratt and Bryce-Dallas Howard are the protagonists, but in dominion Three actors from the original saga appear: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblumjust to give an epic bolt to the prehistoric tape.

What happened to Ariana Richards? Lex from Jurassic Park

Beyond the fact that the three aforementioned actors take part in the most recent Jurassic Park film, one of the notable absences in this nostalgic theme is that of Ariana Richardswho in the first two films gave life to the character of “Lex Murphy”who is the granddaughter of John Hammond, the main person in charge of the amusement center with dinosaurs.

Lex was a blonde girl, a vegetarian and computer expert who helped the survivors escape from Isla Nublar, where the park had been set up with dinosaurs as the main attraction. At that time Ariana, with only 13 years, captivated Steven Spielberg with his interpretation.

As of today, Ariana Richards is 42 years old. and is still engaged in acting. After her participation in Jurassic Park, Ariana graduated from Skidmore College, earning a degree in Fine Arts and Drama, as well as special recognition for her GPA.

This is what Lex looks like from Jurassic Park 1

After the success of Jurassic Park in 1993, Ariana Richards reprized the character of Lex in the continuation, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. She then appeared as Mindy Sterngood in Tremors, a role she reprized in Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, which was released direct-to-video.