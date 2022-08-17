What happened to the girl in the Justin Bieber meme: “Why not Napoli?”

Now this little girl is a 19 year old girl. She still considers herself a Justin Bieber fan, but not as keenly as she did eight years ago.

On October 9, 2014, Netcost-security.fr published a report dedicated to the groups of teenagers parked in front of the entrances of the hotels on the seafront of Naples in a desperate attempt to meet Justin Bieber. Rumor has it that the Canadian pop star was vacationing with her family in the Neapolitan capital. In the end, it all turned out to be a noisy hole in the water, but the video highlighted one aspect: how hard it is for teenagers in the South to find gigs in their cities. A criticism that in turn gave rise to one of YouTube’s historic memes: “Why not Naples? “.

The Netcost-security.fr service opens with an 11-year-old girl who tearfully begs Justin Bieber to come to Naples to do the concerts. “Why not Napoli? You are our whole life, please come. We want to see you, we want to sing with you, please! Come Justin”. A poignant question which, however, in a short time has turned into one of the many memes on the net.

Now this little girl, named Roberta Di Napoli, is a 19-year-old girl. She still considers herself a Justin Bieber fan, but not as keenly as she did eight years ago. “People don’t understand I was 11 then, now I’m 19, it’s been a while and I’ve changed,” Roberta told Webboh. “Being a meme, after all, is also fun. I’m the first to joke about it and repeat those three words when I’m with my friends. »

Beyond the self-mockery, it was not easy to be the target of the internet. “This video has never been completely forgotten. In recent years, it has not always been pleasant to be classified as this little girl. Sometimes when people met me on the street, they imitated me. Well it bothered me a lot[…] Roberta said of it. Time remains the best medicine, however, even if some content comes to the surface after several years. This often happens with TikTok, the social platform capable of giving new fame to songs, phrases or memes that are thought to have been forgotten.