What happened to the Golden Girls after the series



‘The Golden Girls’ was one of the most watched television series in the world



Its protagonists already had extensive experience in the world of television



But, what happened to them after starring in the well-known series?

If there is a series that will go down in history that is the golden girls. This comedy, starring Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, became a benchmark back in the 90s. These four actresses played a group of divorced or widowed ladies who shared a chalet in Miami. Spectators could be part of all their stories, their misadventures and, above all, the laughter they provoked.

The end of the series would come in 1992 after seven years on the air. This caused a great commotion among his followers, who wanted to remain aware of the adventures of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia. But, what has become of its protagonists? Did they continue to be successful after the end of the series?

Bea Arthur

Bea Arthur was born in New York of Jewish parents. From a very young age he knew that his future was in the world of acting and, therefore, he did not hesitate to train for it. His first stage job would come in 1947. A few years later, he appeared in the Woody Allen film, the floating bulb. Even so, her face was always related to the role that made her famous: that of Dorothy Zbornaka divorcee who shared an apartment with her mother and her friends in The golden girls.

Bea Arthur was one of the most iconic golden girls.Source: CORDON PRESS

After the end of the series, and due to his age, his options were shrinking. Even so, it did appear on both the small and the big screen. Her last job in a television series was with a comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing the role of Larry David. Furthermore, throughout his career he won a Emmy. Bea died at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by her entire family, at the age of 86 after a long illness.

Betty White

It may be that Betty White be the most well-known name and face of the series. Betty was born in January 1922 and already at school she participated in several plays. Thus, at the age of 18 she was part of an operetta, the joyful life, through a Los Angeles television channel. Of course, his career did not prosper until after a few years, coinciding with the start of the Second World War. For this reason, he had to abandon his profession and dedicate himself to caring for the wounded soldiers of the war.

Betty White played Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls’.Source: CORDON PRESS

He then participated in different radio programs, which brought him great success. It was not until the 1950s that she began to appear on television until she got to play Rose Nylundin the golden girls, which made his career resurface. Despite the end of the series, Betty always remained active, participating in different films such as the proposition beside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Regarding his personal life, he came to pass through the altar up to three times; the third one with the presenter Allen Ludden. The two met in 1961 during Ludden’s game show broadcast, where Betty appeared as a guest. They were married in July 1963 and had no children. Betty died of a stroke, 17 days before her 100th birthday.

Rue McClanahan

For its part, Rue McClanahan was born in Oklahoma in February 1934. He began performing in New York in 1957, when he first took to the stage. Later, she became famous for playing Caroline Johnson in the tv series Another World. Even so, the role with which she would achieve all the recognition would be with that of Blanche Devereaus in the golden girlswith which he won an Emmy Award.

Rue McClanahan passed away due to a stroke.Source: CORDON PRESS

From his cancellation, Rue’s appearances on television were decreasing, although she participated in a spin-off of the series. In June 2010 she passed away due to a stroke.

Estelle Getty

Estelle Getty He was born in New York City in 1923. He trained in theater and in the 1980s he participated in several successful films. Still, her popularity came to her, like her classmates, with the golden girls. In the series, Estelle played the Dorothy’s mother, although in reality he was only a year older than her. After the end of the series, she did participate in other films and in 1988 she won the Golden Globe. In addition, she was nominated until her six times for the Emmy Awards.

Estelle played Dorothy’s mother.Source: CORDON PRESS